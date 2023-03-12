eBook: A quick guide to effective content

Sponsored by Biotext

Content is everything that goes on a website or page: the words, the headings and structure, the photos and diagrams, the graphs and infographics.

Making great content – that is clear and engaging, and meets both business and user needs – is not about just sitting down and writing something.

Great content guided by strategy – a logical structure, plain language and effective visuals – helps people to find what they need and understand the information easily.

This is imperative for the service delivery outcomes of Australian government agencies, departments and businesses alike.

This practical guide takes you through why content is important, designing and running a content project, and the principles of creating effective content. The guide focuses on digital content, but the principles can apply to any content.

First released in 2020, the guide has now been updated with more information, tips and examples.

Download the guide and learn how to improve your content processes and create effective communication for your audiences.