eBook: A quick guide to effective data visualisation and infographics

People make decisions based on data. If we present data correctly, and in a way that focuses on the main issues and messages, we can better inform those decisions – especially if the decision maker is time-poor.

And the combination of data and visuals is powerful. 

Making data visualisation and infographics effective turns your information into communication.

This guide explains what elements make some infographics and visual data more effective tools than others. It also outlines the key principles to creating data visualisations that are purposeful and effective in communicating messages to audiences, and how to avoid pitfalls.

First released in 2020, the guide has now been updated with more information, tips and examples.

