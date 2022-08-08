CSIRO report: Melting Antarctic ice sheet cause for global sea level rise concerns

The East Antarctic ice sheet is under threat due to warming waters, according to a new paper co-authored by researchers from the national science agency.

Scientists now have a better understanding of how changes to Southern Ocean circulation are affecting the East Antarctic ice sheet. And the results suggest the ice sheet is more susceptible to future sea level rise than previously thought.

By examining 90 years’ worth of records from oceanographic graphic observations off the Aurora Subglacial Basin, scientists found that the ocean has been warming over the continental slope by up to 2 to 3ºC since the earlier half of the 20th century.

Specifically, the study identified a summer-focused poleward shift of the westerly winds over the Southern Ocean over several decades was associated with the warming of the continental shelf.

Study lead author, the CSIRO’s Dr Laura Herraiz-Borreguero, explained the data showed how changes in the ocean interacted with the [Basin] in the Indian Ocean sector of East Antarctica.

“This basin holds a 5.1-meter sea level rise potential and ice mass loss here is driving most of the East Antarctic contribution to sea level rise,” she said, noting ice sheets were developed when snow accumulated over land and time.

Dr Herraiz-Borreguero added the new knowledge filled a critical gap about what could be a potential ‘major contributor’ to future global sea level rise.

“When and how fast this ice mass loss occurs is one of the largest uncertainties in climate models and projections of future sea level rise out to the year 2100, and our result shows that this basin is more susceptible to melting than previously thought,” she said.

Co-author and University of Southampton Professor Alberto Naveira-Garabato said the water temperature increases were occurring just offshore of glaciers with the faster ground line — or the place where glaciers start to float — retreat. This included the Denman (~100ºE), Vanderford (110ºE), and Totten (~118ºE) glaciers.

“As this shift is predicted to persist into the 21st century, the movement of warm waters towards East Antarctica may continue to intensify, threatening the ice sheet’s future stability,” Naveira-Garabato said.

Commenting on the westerly winds over the Southern Ocean, he added that warmer waters known as Circumpolar Deep Water were moving closer to Antarctica as the change in wind latitude drove a poleward shift of the southern part of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. The warm ocean waters were replacing the colder Dense Shelf Water, he said.

“We don’t know exactly how this water mass exchange occurs; however, the reduction in salinity as water melts is likely to play a major role,” Dr Naveira-Garabato said.

“Limiting warming below 1.5 ºC is the best way to keep the Antarctic Ice Sheet stable, limit global mean sea level rise to around 0.5 metres by 2100, and slow the pace at which sea level will rise.

“This enables greater opportunities for adaptation in the human and ecological systems of small islands, low-lying coastal areas and deltas,” he said.

The paper was published in the journal Nature Climate Change last week.

The study was the result of a collaboration between CSIRO researchers and academics from the University of Southampton in the UK.

