Why superpower crises are a good thing

Welcome to an era of grave and persistent tension, one in which great-power crises will be frequent and intense.

In Europe, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has destabilized the continent’s eastern half, triggered a proxy war with NATO, and created an ever-present risk of escalation.

In Asia, US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan could touch off a serious crisis between the US and China. Indeed, given the way the two countries’ interests are now colliding in hot spots throughout the Western Pacific, the question is not whether they will find themselves in some sort of perilous showdown but when, where, and under what circumstances.