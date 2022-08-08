‘You’re making me out to be corrupt,’ Barilaro tells inquiry

Similar to NSW public service commissioner Kathrina Lo’s comments last Friday, former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro has told the upper house inquiry on Monday that if he knew what he knows now, he would not have applied to the senior trade and investment commissioner (STIC) to the Americas.

“The trauma I’ve gone through in the last six, seven weeks has been significant,” Barilaro told the inquiry.

Much was discussed about the potential change of the STIC roles from public service appointments to ministerial — a change was never put in place — which Barilaro’s office “urgently” inquired about.

When questioned over the timeline of events, Barilaro was adamant the catalyst for his decision to resign was Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation on October 1 last year, and the cabinet discussions around converting the roles were irrelevant.

“I will absolutely refute that disgusting slur and accusation… you’re making me out to be corrupt,” Barilaro responded to Labor MP Daniel Mookhey’s questioning about whether he fast-tracked a cabinet decision to convert the STIC positions around the time of his resignation.

When questioned on why his own office was urgently inquiring about changing the appointment process into ministerial appointments, Barilaro said it was to attract a “higher calibre” of talent.

“We wanted to elevate the status of those trade commissioner roles to ambassadorial, a higher level, as we are starting to see clearly we are in a very competitive environment, especially against Victoria and Queensland who have been beating us to the punch with trade commissioners, especially Victoria who have a large network.

“It was an idea that had been around for months and eventually a cabinet submission that was supported by all cabinet members bar one,” the former deputy premier said.

The fact that it remained a public service appointment process, Barilaro said, it gave him “cover” when he was eventually appointed to the role.

“I went through a public service application process independent panel. And I was surprised – like anybody else would have been surprised – as the candidate but I’m proud that I was able to achieve that,” the former minister said.

Elaborating on the process being “cover”, Barilaro pointed out his appointment would “always be attacked from a political level”.

Mookhey grilled Barilaro over whether he used knowledge gained as a minister in his application for the role which could constitute a breach of the ministerial code of conduct, which Barilaro denied.

“I absolutely refute that I used, somehow, information that wasn’t available to anyone else,” the former deputy premier said.

When Investment NSW was first set up, which is the agency where all STIC roles lie within, Barilaro was one of three ministers responsible for the agency — alongside Gladys Berejiklian and Stuart Ayres.

Three referees were supplied in his application: secretary of the Department of Regional NSW Gary Barnes and the Australian ambassador to the US, Arthur Sinodinos.

News.com.au reported during the lunch break of the proceedings the third was Barry O’Farrell, former NSW premier and current high commissioner to India. Barilaro then confirmed this in the hearing.

When asked whether the high-profile referees would pressure the public service to appoint Barilaro, the former politician strongly disagreed with that perception.

“Not at all, because firstly, it was the recruitment agency that conducted the referee reports. So that’s the first point. The second point is, is that we have an apolitical public service. What you are now questioning is their integrity.”

The former deputy premier revealed he has given evidence to the other inquiry headed by former NSW public service commissioner Graeme Head, which was set up by NSW premier Dominic Perrottet.

Barilaro has been asked to reappear to the inquiry on Friday, during which time it’s expected he’ll be questioned about his former media adviser and now partner’s appointment to a senior media role at Investment NSW.

Meanwhile, during Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown’s third appearance in front of the inquiry on Monday afternoon, Brown said the adviser commenced the role in a contract position in August 2021.

Brown confirmed Barilaro contacted her about the vacancy, adding he had heard about it “through the grapevine”.

The secretary added she requested the recruitment agency make a conflict of interest declaration on the advisor once media reports in December 2021 showed a personal relationship between the media advisor and Barilaro. However, this was not received by Investment NSW, with the media advisor’s contract finishing that same month.

Brown confirmed NSW agent general and STIC for Europe and Israel Stephen Cartwright’s initial pay package was worth around $800,000 a year, which Brown described as “unrealistic” and “ridiculous”.

“I do believe the candidate was using the deputy premier and the treasurer’s name a lot in terms of — he thought he had an understanding of what terms he’d be coming in on,” Brown said on the pay negotiations which took place in April last year.

Brown added she found the dispute over the pay “threatening”, particularly with the name-dropping of secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet Michael Coutts-Trotter in addition to senior politicians.

With the dispute ongoing, the secretary said a senior public servant in Treasury gave her a “strong opinion” to accept the salary package.

“They just told me to bear in mind the importance of the role and the opportunities and that if we’re going to attract someone of high calibre, we needed to pay a private sector size salary,” Brown said.

There was some confusion about the rules on the appointment but it eventuated the role did fall under the Government Sector Employment Act, and Brown was legally unable to offer a salary above $487,000. Additionally, as a Band 3 employee herself, Brown said she would be unable to appoint someone at a Band 4 level.

Responding to media reports that the secretary had been asked to interview former MPs Jodi McKay and Pru Goward for other STIC roles, Brown said it was Barilaro who called her about the two applications.

Brown ended her evidence by thanking her team at Investment NSW for working weekends over the past seven weeks.

“I think the amount of blood, sweat and tears that goes into public accountability and being able to respond to a committee such as this should never be underestimated,” the public servant concluded.

READ MORE:

Past few weeks have been hell, Barilaro tells inquiry