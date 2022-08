Integrity and future workforce focus for APS agenda

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has underscored ways that integrity informs excellence in public service, as well as future workforce planning efforts.

A centre dedicated to APS workforce planning has spent the past month running hackathon events to consider how public service will change by 2035 and beyond.

Run from Canberra, Brisbane and Melbourne, and co-led by Services Australia’s Strategic Design Hub team and ANU’s Futures Hub, hackathons asked what needed to be done to drive the APS’s vision of tomorrow.