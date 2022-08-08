ATO offers APS career path for school leavers

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) has opened applications for its program for 2021 and 2022 school leavers, portraying it as a “foot in the door” for the Australian Public Service.

ATO assistant commissioner Kristy Dam called the School Leaver program a great opportunity to kickstart young people’s careers.

“The ATO is a big organisation with so many interesting potential career paths. If you’re not sure where your career may be heading or you’re not currently planning to go to uni, the ATO is a great option. We’re a diverse organisation where you can make big things happen,” Dam said.

Positions offered by the program are located in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Traralgon, Gosford and Newcastle.

The starting salary for the program is $50,977 at APS 1, with an opportunity to advance to APS 2 at the successful completion of the program. Participants will also receive a certified qualification.

To be eligible, applicants must have completed Year 12 in 2021 or will have completed Year 12 in 2022, be an Australian citizen, and clear a pre-engagement integrity check.

The agency says its ideal candidate, amongst other qualities, is resilient, a team player, and proactive in their work. The ATO added it will provide on-the-job training.

There are three areas on offer for the program: administration officer, client engagement officer, and information technology officer.

In 2021 the ATO targeted school leavers in regional areas, as previously reported in The Mandarin.

Former participant Caleb was enthusiastic about their participation in the program, saying it allowed them to learn new skills.

“I have worked with a large and professional group of colleagues who have assisted me every step of the way. This has helped me develop my knowledge and understanding of the ATO and has provided me with a strengthened structure for my future career,” Caleb said in a media release.

Applications are due in by September 5, 2022.

