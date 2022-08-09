States begin their monkeypox vaccination rollouts

The Victorian government has said the first vaccines for monkeypox have arrived in the state, with vaccinations to begin next week, as other states likewise begin a vaccine rollout in response to cases spreading.

The state has received 3,500 doses of the third-generation JYNNEOS vaccine, with more set to arrive later this year.

Victorian minister for health Mary-Anne Thomas said the vaccines are highly effective, with those most at risk to be targeted first.

“Initial eligibility for vaccination is limited to priority at-risk groups; however, with more vaccines set to arrive later this year, we will work with the commonwealth to ensure all Victorians who need a vaccination get one.”

“Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately seek medical care, wear a mask and call ahead to make sure they can be isolated away from others,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, in the state with the highest number of cases at the moment, NSW, vaccinations against monkeypox began on Monday. Similar to Victoria, vaccinations are currently limited to those deemed as high risk.

High-risk groups as defined by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) include men who have sex with men, sex workers, and anyone planning to travel to a country with a significant monkeypox outbreak.

Although the current outbreak disproportionately affects men who have sex with men, health authorities have said anyone who has been in contact with those with symptoms to be on alert.

Monkeypox spreads through skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms include flu-like indications like fever, sore throat, muscle aches, as well as a rash that may look like blisters or ulcers.

The most recent federal data available at the time of writing, accurate as of August 4, has 57 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in Australia.

Their distribution is as follows: 31 in New South Wales, 22 in Victoria, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, 1 in Queensland and 1 in South Australia.

Not included in the data above is the confirmation of a case in Western Australia last week, of a returned traveller who was put in isolation in Perth.

Chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly declared the disease a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance last month. the The federal government secured 450,000 vaccines.

