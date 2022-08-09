Queensland to boost foot and mouth disease readiness

The Queensland government has announced new biosecurity measures to tackle the spread of foot and mouth disease.

The $20 million package was announced yesterday at the Ekka by premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and includes additional funding for “enhancing diagnostic capacity, awareness-raising, and support for local government and industry with feral pig surveillance and management”.

“At least $7 million will go to recruit and train a dedicated team of 10 new biosecurity officers,” she said.

“They will be skilled in disease protection strategies and specialised emergency responses. Getting these frontline officers strategically located throughout rural and regional Queensland is a top priority.”

According to the Business Queensland website, “Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a serious, highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals.”

This includes livestock like cattle and pigs, deer, and camelids, meaning feral pigs and deer pose a risk of spreading beyond the borders of farms.

A large outbreak of FMD could cost the national economy $80 billion over 10 years.

Outbreaks of foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases in Indonesia have put Australian farmers and governments on full biosecurity alert.

Queensland minister for agricultural industry development and fisheries and minister for rural communities Mark Furner said that although Australia remains free of diseases like FMD, LSD, and African Swine Fever, there is no room for complacency.

“The current outbreaks in Indonesia are causing considerable concern, but industry groups are telling us they have confidence in their biosecurity measures,” Furner said.

“Queensland has been readying for the risk of Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak for many years and our strong relationships with key industry stakeholders mean we are well prepared and able to respond as needed.”

Premier Palaszczuk said: “Our Livestock industries are an essential part of the Queensland economy and represent thousands of good jobs in every region of this state. Primary producers are fighting to protect every single one of those jobs and my government is behind them 100%.”

