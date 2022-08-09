‘APS leader of the highest standing’: Finance head farewelled

Senator Katy Gallagher has congratulated the outgoing boss of the Department of Finance, Rosemary Huxtable, who has retired after more than 30 years in public service.

In a statement, Gallagher lauded the top mandarin for her “tireless dedication to public administration”, as well as her trusted advice and guidance to governments of all stripes.

“Ms Huxtable departs as secretary having completed an impressive nine budget cycles, including several pre-election economic and fiscal outlook processes,” the minister for finance, public service, and women said.

“On top of this work, Rosemary has also led reform work on government transparency, public sector resourcing and transformation, procurement policy and, of course, her leadership role in the Australian government’s response to COVID-19.”

Huxtable’s tenure as Finance secretary ended on Monday. During her career, she also worked for DPM&C and Health.

Senator Gallagher described the long-serving public servant as “an APS leader of the highest standing”. She also noted Huxtable’s work as a mentor and role model for women in the public service, saying that because of the secretary’s example, the APS she was leaving behind was very different and more supportive than the one she first entered.

“Ms Huxtable is universally admired for her direct and thoughtful advice and her ability to work collegiately across the APS. She has worked hard to develop and mentor others and leaves the Department of Finance with a strong leadership team in place,” Gallagher said.

“Her achievements leave a lasting legacy and I thank her again for dedicating her career to serving the Australian community through the public service.

“I know that despite her decision to retire, she will contribute to the Australian community for many years to come,” she said.