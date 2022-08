Wheat and corn supply on the move, but crises continue

It would have been unthinkable at the start of last month. The first shipment of corn on the cargo ship Razoni, all 26,000 metric tons of it, left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa on August 1.

By August 3, it had entered the Bosphorus Strait, where it was inspected by a team of orange-helmeted Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and United Nations experts. There was no drama, and with the blessings of the inspectors combing through the cargo, the ship made its way through the Strait and onwards to the port of Tripoli.

It had taken all but one hour.