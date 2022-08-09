Fitzgerald report makes 32 recommendations for Queensland’s CCC

The Queensland Commission of Inquiry relating to the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) 200+ page report has been published.

The inquiry, led by former judge and the CCC’s chair Tony Fitzgerald and its commissioner Alan Wilson, was undertaken as part of a recommendation of the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee investigation into the dismissal of Logan City Council members.

The report outlined three areas of concern: an overreliance on seconded police officers by the CCC, a lack of a multidisciplinary approach to corruption investigations, and a recommendation the advice of the director of public prosecutions be sought prior to any corruption charges brought.

“In particular, risks concerning an undue focus upon what might be called a ‘law enforcement’ approach in corruption matters at the expense of other responses like systemic or organisational changes intended to promote prevention.

“And what seemed to us to be uncertainty and ambiguity around the duties and responsibilities of seconded officers arising from their continued institutional connections, while at the CCC, to their primary employer, the [Queensland Police Force],” the report stated.

The report still deemed seconded police officers appropriate as part of its 32 recommendations, although within those other recommendations were suggestions for changes on how the QPS should operate in those roles.

Those include greater flexibility and diversity of roles within the Crime and Corruption Commission Police Group; a review of the CCC’s organisational culture; greater “civilianisation” of the CCC, including transitioning the executive director of corruption operations into a civilian role; and the establishment of a dedicated policy and procedure officer to continually review the CCC’s operational policies and procedures.

The Queensland government has welcomed the report, with the state’s premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, saying it was vital for democratic institutions to improve where necessary.

“It’s thanks to the Fitzgerald Inquiry that Queensland has a permanent anti-corruption watchdog that has served us for the past 30 years.

“It’s thanks to this Commission of Inquiry that we will have an even better anti-corruption body to serve us into the future,” the Queensland premier said.

Fitzgerald himself handed down a report in 1989 that led to the creation of the CCC and the resignation of Queensland premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

The government has added it is considering all 32 of the recommendations and will respond “at the appropriate time.”

