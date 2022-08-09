Defence to face charges over veteran suicide

Defence has been charged with breaching commonwealth work health and safety laws after a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) worker took his own life while on duty.

The RAAF technician died at Williamtown air base near Newcastle on 28 July, 2020.

Following a Comcare investigation, the CDPP has filed three charges, alleging the department failed in its primary duty of care under the Work Health and Safety Act.

Recent draft recommendations by Safe Work Australia propose workplaces should have a positive duty to look after the mental health of their workers. However, until these are adopted by the relevant state agencies (like Comcare), duty of care for the mental health of workers remains a deeply vexed legal issue.

Comcare will argue Defence breached its primary health and safety duty under section 19(1) of the Act by failing to provide the necessary safety protocols, training, and workplace health and safety information.

Although the royal commission into veterans’ suicide has been running for more than 12 months, Defence still includes very little information in its workplace health and safety guidance about mental health. Defence does run and promote a number of self-directed mental health initiatives, such as fighting fit, but these ultimately discharge responsibility for mental health to workers, suggesting mental health is still not viewed internally as a workplace health and safety issue.

In March, sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins told the royal commission there were pervasive cultural problems in Defence that created a high-risk environment.

“Callous attitudes to sex, sexual attitudes to women, a belief that violence is manly … and an experience of danger as exciting,” she said.

Jenkins agreed the ADF had a long history of “dismissing or ignoring” complaints, but was hopeful it was not as prevalent now.

“They fear that it’s too minor; they fear that it won’t be believed; they fear they will suffer negative consequences including losing their job,” the commissioner said.

While most recent studies of mental health in Defence have focused on issues most associated with deployed personnel, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, research by Phoenix Australia suggests mental health disorders are just as common in reservists who are not deployed.

The matter of the RAAF technician’s suicide is listed for mention in the Maitland local court later in September.