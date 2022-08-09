Working out how Australia’s services sector and universities can boost productivity

A new Productivity Commission interim report recognising the advantage of knowledge and research-intensive universities has been welcomed by Australia’s Group of Eight (Go8), but the document also poses questions about tackling productivity in the local large services sector.

According to Go8 CEO Matthew Brown, the report showed Australia’s future productivity growth relied on investing more in areas that universities excelled in.

“This includes conducting world-leading research that has productivity spillovers to the rest of the Australian economy of over $23 billion a year in economy-wide benefits,” Brown said in a statement.

The findings recognise the role of knowledge and research-intensive universities in driving global economies, Brown added.

“The interim report also recognises that a higher proportion of jobs require tertiary qualifications and notes the importance of lifting the quality of teaching and learning across the education system.

“Go8 universities are world recognised for quality teaching and research,” he said.

The Productivity Commission’s interim report is part of a five-year inquiry examining what the enablers of productivity growth are. To date, more than 70 submissions have been made to the inquiry.

This report warns productivity growth in Australia has slowed in the past two decades. While this growth is consistent with the productivity performance of similar international peers, the report shows Australian productivity is now increasing at its lowest rate in 60 years.

One of the biggest impediments for productivity is in the large and growing services sector. Commission chair Michael Brennan explained that productivity growth in the large services sector has historically been hard to achieve.

“In 2022, 90% of Australian workers are employed in the services sector. This has a significant impact on how we think about productivity,” Brennan said in a statement.

“We have to look for new opportunities to drive productivity growth, including reviewing our policy levers and the industries where we concentrate our efforts.”

Brennan said the overarching principle of productivity — to work smarter, not harder — was sometimes an afterthought in a modern, market-based, service-oriented world. Attention was often focused on the drive to achieve improvements in service quality and the impact of innovative new products and services, he added.

The Key to Prosperity Interim Report was published earlier this month. A further four interim reports that identify areas of productivity policy will soon be available for public consultation.

They will consider ‘key enablers’:

Innovation and diffusion of new processes and ideas;

Data, digital technology and cyber security;

A productivity-friendly business environment; and

A skilled and educated workforce.

“These enablers are relevant to our current context — the rising services sector, the challenge of decarbonisation and continued openness to the best the world can offer. But they also reflect our best judgment about where we can achieve the biggest return on our reform effort,” Brennan said.

“They are not specific bets on the future sources of growth, so much as broad settings that stack the odds in Australia’s favour.”

Final submissions to the inquiry will be accepted until 7 October.

