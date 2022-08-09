Post-parliament appointment processes need serious review

Politicians with ministerial authority have the privilege of making decisions on matters of national or state significance. They are elected to do so in the public interest.

But what should happen when they leave parliament?

This is the question that needs to be contemplated as we look at the John Barilaro soap opera playing out in New South Wales.

Details of this saga are strewn all over the place and there is no point relitigating every skerrick of detail except for one key observation: the system that led to the appointment of Barilaro to a role so soon after he resigned from parliament needs serious review.

A deep dive into a system that sees political figures shuffle off to posts in diplomatic or trade envoy-type roles as some kind of a reward for their public service or loyalty to a party ought to explore how many of the folks that have been on the public purse continue to get taxpayer coin for some years afterwards.

Any terms of reference for such a review should also explore what the community thinks about politicians walking into roles so soon after they have ceased parliamentary service.

Community confidence in the performance of politicians over the past two decades has been declining and it would be worth conducting further research on what the community believes is reasonable.

Taxpayer funds are used to pay for a somebody’s parliamentary service and for their service in another government role. It might just be appropriate for community consultation to take place about what they believe should take place.

It should then look at the ways in which the system ought to be changed so that this intravenous drip of taxpayer-funded finance is turned off.

What would be a possible outcome of such a review?

Well, banning politicians from walking out straight out of a parliamentary chamber and into a cushy job in some fancy location for starters.

Politicians from all sides of the aisle should be prohibited by law and not merely by some convention that is open to be honoured in the breach from being given or applying for government roles.

There must be a cooling-off period of at least two years before a former parliamentarian is deemed eligible for a foreign posting or another role that is commonwealth-funded.

A cooling-off period would have ensured that the Barilaro-type situation would have been avoided and that other individuals could be considered on merit and appointed.

Could a former parliamentarian under this kind of regime still be appointed an ambassador to a foreign country? Yes, but they would have to sit out a two-year period before they were eligible for an appointment.

What about the argument that their contacts within certain sectors go stale if they are forced to sit out two years before they could be considered for a taxpayer-funded role following their parliamentary retirement?

Any contacts they made in government were a result of the privilege they had by serving in parliament, to begin with, so that is no excuse. The appointments should be based on competence and merit and not the contact book that got a bit fatter while they had the privilege of being on the taxpayers’ dime.

This might be harsh for some individuals because there are politicians who may be ideally suited to roles as ambassadors or trade envoys or some other publicly funded role, but steps need to be taken to start the process of giving the public a reason to regain trust in the political system.

What a legislated cooling-off period would provide is a legal obstacle for the pursuit of immediate self-interest following parliamentary service – the very kind of thing that makes Australians question whether the political class remembers it is meant to serve the public interest.

