Ten-year biosecurity plan launched alongside funding to help combat outbreaks in Indonesia

The National Biosecurity Committee has released a new strategy to manage emerging animal and plant disease threats, developed in consultation with the states and territories.

Federal agriculture, fisheries and forestry minister Murray Watt unveiled the first plan of its kind on Tuesday. The strategy will inform biosecurity planning for the next decade.

“The strategy provides a new strategic direction for Australia’s biosecurity system to 2030 and beyond,” Watt said in a National Press Club address.

“It joins together governments with industry stakeholders as we look to secure Australia’s primary industries well into the future.”

The plan has been released following a year of collaboration, and Watt lauded the ‘spirit of cooperation’ which saw it finalised shortly after the federal change in government.

“The management of Australia’s biosecurity system is becoming increasingly complex, creating new challenges for governments, industry and community stakeholders in protecting our agricultural sector.

“Strong and efficient biosecurity is even more important as we respond to emerging challenges including diseases on our doorstep including Foot-and-Mouth-Disease, African Swine Fever, Lumpy Skin Disease and Xylella,” Watt said.

According to National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson, a coordinated approach to biosecurity was critical in protecting Australia’s interests in an increasingly complex risk environment.

“A coordinated, well-resourced, and innovative biosecurity system is fundamental to the success of our agricultural industries, and in supporting the goal of becoming a $100 billion sector by 2030,” Simson said.

And it’s a sellout! Great to be here at the inaugural #RuralPressClub speech of Minister for #Agriculture @MurrayWatt pic.twitter.com/5C0Em0Oh52 — Fiona Simson (@afsnsw) August 9, 2022

Sal Milici, a strategy reference group member and head of border and biosecurity at the Freight & Trade Alliance, said improving how international trade was facilitated and a stronger biosecurity regime went hand in hand.

“We look forward to playing our part in implementing the priority areas of the strategy,” he said.

WA’s minister for agriculture and food Alannah MacTiernan welcomed the plan, noting it would contribute to a stronger and more connected approach to national biosecurity.

“It provides us with a great opportunity to build on the solid foundations we have in Western Australia and drive a collaborative approach to biosecurity at local, regional, national and international levels,” MacTiernan said.

The WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development led input to the committee’s work on the national biosecurity strategy for the state.

Six priority areas define the strategy, including:

Understanding everyone’s role in biosecurity,

Strengthening partnerships and networks,

Building workforce capability and capacity to respond,

A co-ordinated approach to preparedness and response,

Future investment in biosecurity priorities, and

Creating a science-based system to support research and decision making.

“Continuing to strengthen our biosecurity system is vital to protecting our primary industries, the environment and our communities, as we manage the increase in emerging pest and disease threats,” MacTiernan added.

WA’s agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries industries, and natural resources are estimated to be worth $11 billion and considered to be a key to growing the state economy.

The state government has promised an additional $15 million to the state’s biosecurity efforts in 2021-22, with a commitment to support emergency preparedness, enhance early warning and detection systems.

“The release of the National Biosecurity Strategy is timely as we all work together to focus on the emerging threats of foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease to Australia,” the minister said.

A national implementation plan will now be developed to identify initial and next steps, and assist the states and territories shape their own biosecurity strategies.

Earlier this week the federal government also said a $10 million biosecurity cooperation package would be provided to Indonesia to help respond to outbreaks of FMD and LSD.

The support for Australia’s nearest neighbour will come in the form of personal protective equipment and disinfectants, on the ground staff training, and biosecurity expertise on best approaches to control the outbreaks.

The package includes $4 million for FMD and LSD vaccines in addition to 1 million doses of FMD vaccine and almost half a million doses of LSD vaccine for Indonesia already committed by the Australian government.

In a statement foreign minister Penny Wong said Australia and Indonesia were committed to working together to respond to the common biosecurity threats.

“Safeguarding the biosecurity of our region is a shared concern and this package will build on our longstanding health cooperation including through the Australia Indonesia Health Security Partnership,” she said.

