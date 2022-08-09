Victorian government to give away free masks

The Victorian government has said it will provide a box of 10 N95 masks to people who get either a rapid antigen or PCR test over the next four to six weeks.

Additionally, masks will be distributed through community organisations and Public Transport Victoria (PTV) hubs.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said the masks were an important line of defence for Victoria’s healthcare workers.

“Providing masks free of charge to those who need them most will help them protect themselves, their loved ones, and Victoria’s hardworking healthcare workers,” the premier said.

We're making N95 masks free – starting today. Over the next few weeks we'll be handing out over 3 million free N95 and KN95 masks at testing sites, on public transport and through community health services. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 9, 2022

Victoria is currently facing the end of a wave of COVID-19, with cases trending downwards in the past few days. The state reported 6,380 new daily cases on Tuesday, down from a peak of 14,264 new daily cases on July 20.

Earlier this year, the state government followed other states in making flu vaccinations free in efforts to ease the pressures on the health system, with concerns over the effects of both COVID-19 cases and the flu cases on the system.

Mandatory mask-wearing has been rolled back in most parts of the country, although the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) continues to strongly recommend the use of masks particularly in indoor settings where physical distancing is not possible.

In Victoria, places where face masks remain required include public transport, on an airplane, and visitors to hospitals and other healthcare settings.

The state government also advises those with COVID-19 symptoms and those vulnerable to COVID-19 to wear a mask.

In total, 3 million masks will be available through the scheme.

“Wearing a mask, staying up to date with your vaccinations and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated are all steps Victorians and businesses can take to manage their own COVID-19 risk this winter and into the future,” Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas added.

The state government said it has provided 1,350 air purifiers, 1,100 boxes of masks, 140 boxes of gloves, 75 units of gowns, 40 cartons of hand sanitiser, 60 boxes of face shields, and 4,000 rapid antigen tests to residential aged care facilities in July.

READ MORE:

Airport masks will no longer be required in most states and territories