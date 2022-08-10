Not complacent, never complacent Agriculture sec tells committee

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have fronted a senate committee examining the adequacy of Australia’s biosecurity measures.

In the first session, which focused on the recent outbreak of foot and mouth (FMD) disease in Indonesia, Agriculture secretary Andrew Metcalf assured the committee of the department’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of Australia’s biosecurity.

“We are not complacent. We are never complacent. We fully understand the consequences of these pests and diseases. We have mobilised all of our resources, our networks across industry and government and international partners to keep Australia FMD and [Lumpy Skin Disease] free.

“We are, of course, open to new ideas and very much welcome any suggestions or views from the committee,” the secretary said in his opening statement.

Metcalf added the 10-year biosecurity policy launched yesterday was a roadmap on how Australia was planning on addressing biosecurity threats that are “closer and more threatening than ever before”.

Australian deputy chief veterinary officer Beth Cookson revealed the government had been made aware of informal reports of FMD on May 6, while Indonesian authorities confirmed the outbreak on May 9.

As the reports came in during the caretaker period, Metcalf said the opposition spokesperson was briefed about the FMD outbreak at the request of the former minister.

DFAT Indonesia Branch assistant secretary Robert Fergusson said his department is responding to the needs of the Indonesian government by providing “welcomed” assistance.

“We have high-level engagement,” Fergusson said, “And the ambassador in Indonesia has been particularly active in engaging across the Indonesian system because, of course, any assistance we give must be working very, very closely with the Indonesian government for things like vaccines or permits are required.”

Agriculture Exports & Veterinary Services first assistant secretary Nicola Hinder described FMD as the “big bad” of animal diseases, adding an outbreak would have an immediate effect on Australia’s exports given Australia’s reputation as an “excellent exporter”.

“The reason why we are able to enjoy such wide and varied market access into a huge amount of markets for dairy products for our meat and animal products and our live animal exports is that we are free of emergency animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease,” Hinder said.

Hinder commented that any limitations on Australia’s exports would be dependent on both the type of disease outbreak and the nature of an outbreak, with the decision about exports lying with the trade partner.

Metcalf added the public discussion about the potential introduction of FMD and LSD had already led to some trading partners questioning Australia’s resignation to an outbreak inevitably occurring, with the secretary saying they have been assuring those partners of Australia’s vigilance.

