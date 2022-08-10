Australia’s biosecurity system remains envious, says CSIRO

During a senate committee meeting examining the adequacy of Australia’s biosecurity, the CSIRO’s executive director of future industries Kirsten Rose disagreed with a statement Australia’s biosecurity had not been treated with the level of importance it deserved.

“Australia has an enviable biosecurity system. It’s truly the envy of the world.

“But, as we’ve also established, the threats are increasing and they’re they’re coming quicker, faster,” the director said.

Rose added the CSIRO has a “long and rich history helping Australia maintain a biosecurity system”.

The representatives from the CSIRO were questioned at length by various senators about Australia’s vaccine supply for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), more specifically on the possibility of manufacturing the vaccine locally in Australia.

“CSIRO has the ability to develop mRNA vaccine technology and we are already commencing some research in those areas, Senator McDonald, so that’s certainly an area of keen focus for us.

“We also, as an organisation, have and will have the ability to manufacture mRNA vaccine in small quantities to progress to clinical trials.”

Rose added that a facility was opening on Thursday this week, although her colleague Wilna Vosloo, research team leader at CSIRO, added mRNA vaccines in animals was still novel.

“There’s a lot of research that needs to be done to underpin how well mRNA vaccines will work in animals. There are also some other issues around mRNA vaccines regarding cost and stability that may make them a little less attractive to us in the animal health space,” Vosloo said.

“These are all areas that we are busy investigating, and also consulting with partners.”

Earlier in the day, Agriculture secretary Andrew Metcalf told the committee it was not appropriate to respond to a question about whether his department was adequately resourced, although he did quip they could guess what his answer would be.

When asked about departmental resourcing, the secretary spoke about complications that can arrive as biosecurity issues lie within an intersection of federal jurisdiction with state and territory jurisdictions.

“The Commonwealth government’s role under the Constitution is essentially in relation to our borders. And that’s where our department has the key role… land management or federal management is the primary responsibility of the state jurisdiction it’s in.

“And each state resources out differently and you know, and has particular pressures at particular times,” the secretary said.

Metcalf added complications can arise as pests — using the example of feral pigs — “don’t respect state boundaries”.

“This is one of those classic Commonwealth/state joined up issues where we all have a responsibility — that we’re the national biosecurity strategy, and I think the recent focus on the threat of FMD has greatly broadened awareness.

“I’ll leave it up to you and your political colleagues as to what pressure you can bear and bring to bear on the system for those people who actually make resourcing decisions,” Metcalf told the senators.

