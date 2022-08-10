Investigation into NSW parliament reportedly details toxic workplace

An NSW report into its parliamentary culture is reportedly set to tell a story of workplace bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct, echoing the 2020 Respect@Work report by sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins into federal Parliamentary culture.

The NSW report is being led by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick.

According to The Guardian, the report paints a picture of a toxic workplace, including allegations of criminal offences.

An NSW spokesperson told The Guardian that support services were being offered in the lead-up to and also following the release of the report to parliamentary staff.

Meanwhile, NSW building commissioner David Chandler’s resignation letter has been sent to NSW ICAC according to premier Dominic Perrottet during Question Time on Wednesday. Chandler reported to minister Eleni Petinos, who was let go last week following allegations of workplace bullying.

“This is a personal letter related to an employment matter. I’ve been advised by [secretary of the Department of Customer Service Emma Hogan] that appropriate action was taken by her in relation to the contents of the letter,” the NSW premier said.

Perrottet added he understood the letter would be provided to the upper house on Thursday and also stated the sacking of Petinos had nothing to do with Chandler’s resignation letter.

At the time of her resignation, Petinos said she “would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uncomfortable, and if I did I am truly sorry”.

Petinos was the first of two ministers to resign last week, the second being minister Stuart Ayres, over his involvement in the appointment of John Barilaro to the role of senior trade and investment minister (STIC) to the Americas.

Ayres has denied any wrongdoing, saying he resigned to support the integrity of the Liberal Party.

