Queensland public servants brace for more active oversight

A six-month inquiry into Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission this week delivered a report with both good and bad news for the state’s honest public servants and politicians.

The good news is they’re less likely to be caught up in under-cooked criminal prosecutions if premier Annastacia Palaszczuk accepts all 32 of the report’s recommendations, which she had indicated she will.

Tony Fitzgerald, author of Queensland’s landmark 1989 inquiry into political and police corruption, and fellow commissioner, retired Supreme Court judge Alan Wilson, have proposed various checks and balances to the CCC’s currently self-managed approach to deciding criminal prosecutions.