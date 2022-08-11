WeChat net positive for Australian democracy

WeChat is a net positive for Australian democracy, according to a new report by the Lowy Institute.

The Chinese social media and messaging app has been under increased scrutiny in recent years, with growing fears it could be used by the Chinese government to monitor Australians or spread misinformation amongst the Chinese-speaking community.

The new analysis paper WeChat’s role in Australian democracy: a grassroots view looks at recent local government elections in the state of New South Wales and finds the app expanded rather than restricted access by Chinese-Australian voters to quality news content, and bridged gaps in the provision of public services and information to migrant communities.

Author Xueyin Zha analysed qualitative data collected from online group chats and conducted interviews with Chinese-Australian politicians and media editors for the study.

“At least for now, WeChat is an enabling space for Chinese-Australians to realise some of their core democratic rights,” she said.

“Enhanced regulation and oversight would increase transparency and public understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of the online platform in Australia’s democracy.”

Liberal senator James Patterson recently called on Australian politicians to leave the app, after concerns were raised about the level of access the Chinese government had to user data and the risks this may pose to national security.

“Once again we see evidence the Chinese government is seeking to enforce censorship well beyond its borders and interfere in our democracy,” Paterson said.

“I am calling on all Australian politicians to voluntarily boycott WeChat”

“We cannot allow a foreign authoritarian government to interfere in our democracy and set the terms of public debate in Australia,” he said.

Lowy Institute Research Fellow Dr Jennifer Hsu says the research adds further understanding to the flow of information within Chinese-Australian communities, and how political participation and democratic access can be enhanced.

“Better understanding the way that communities access information can help Australia’s democracy,” she said. “It shows that it is possible to reap civic benefits from WeChat in Australia, while being alive to the risks.”

Although the report argues WeChat is “broadly compatible with liberal values”, it does not rule out the possibility it could be used to interfere with elections in the future.

“These findings do not rule out the possibility that WeChat could be more explicitly weaponised by the CCP in future to interfere in local, state, or federal elections”, it reads.

“Like other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, WeChat must grapple with issues relating to privacy, free speech, transparency, online polarization, and mis- and disinformation. Australia’s stark political differences and fraught bilateral relations with China add additional layers of complexity to managing these challenges.”

The study is published today on the Lowy Institute website. The research has been developed under the Lowy Institute’s Multiculturalism, Identity, and Influence Project, which is funded by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.