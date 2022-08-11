Messages reveal ‘astonishing’ move to publicise election day asylum boat interception

Messages have provided greater detail about the circumstances public servants found themselves in when the news of an interception of an asylum seeker boat was published on election day.

Documents obtained through FOI, first reported by The Canberra Times, show Home Affair’s assistant secretary of media and communication Sara Vrh asking if there was a precedent for former joint agency taskforce Operation Sovereign Borders to issue a public statement about an operation, to which an unnamed public servant said no.

“It was astonishing in form and timing,” the unnamed public servant replied on May 23, two days after the statement was made public.

“It was, as you know, as directed…” Vrh replied.

“It was unprecedented. Normally the minister announces it after the [illegal maritime arrivals] have touched down/been returned. Strict operational secrecy until then… [REDACTED] that advice was provided – by me haha,” the unnamed official continued.

In a separate conversation from May 21, Vrh messaged another unnamed public servant stating “I need to publish it on the website”, referring to the media release to be put up on Australian Border Force’s newsroom.

“Cannot stress how quickly this needs to go up,” the assistant secretary added.

On election day, then-prime minister Scott Morrison held a press conference at 1pm, with the statement of the interception going live minutes later on Home Affair’s website.

“The Australian Government’s policy remains unchanged. We will intercept any vessel seeking to reach Australia illegally and to safely return those on board to their point of departure or country of origin,” the statement reads.

Last month, Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo published a report on the incident, saying the decision to make the interception public lay with the minister at the time — Karen Andrews.

“The apolitical character of the public service was preserved in this instance by the refusal on the part of departmental officials to amplify the public statement by sending it directly to journalists and to post it on social media,” Pezzullo said.

The current government has been highly critical of the situation in the past, accusing the former government of disregarding caretaker conventions.

In July, the new minister for home affairs Clare O’Neill backed the public servants who refused to publicise the news further, calling them ‘great patriots’.

Meanwhile, Andrews defended her actions, saying she asked for a statement to be produced at the request of prime minister Scott Morrison.

READ MORE:

Home Affairs report sheds light on election day intercept of asylum seeker boat