2022 local government awards now open

Voting in the 2022 National Awards for Local Government is now open.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts has invited local governments and communities to vote for the outstanding initiatives nominated for what they believe best meet the outcomes of each of the 11 award categories. Winners will be decided by popular vote.

Now in their 36th year, the awards recognise important services local governments provide by showcasing the achievements and positive impact they have on communities through applied creative and tailored solutions to social and economic outcomes.

In a statement, minister for regional development, local government and territories Kristy McBain said the awards were an opportunity for communities to recognise the hard work of local councils.

“The awards will have special significance this year as many local councils have had to grapple with recovery from floods and other natural disasters in their community, as well as special measures to deal with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McBain said.

The 11 award categories are:

Creativity and culture

Productivity through infrastructure

Regional growth

Cohesive communities

Road safety

Addressing violence against women and their children

Women in local government

Indigenous recognition

Career starter

Waste management

Disaster preparedness

Last year’s winners include Paroo Shire Council in Queensland for creating safer communities, Cumberland Council in NSW for addressing violence against women and children, and City of Mellville in WA for productivity through infrastructure.

Voting closes on 14 September 2022 and the winners will be announced in October.

