Union and politicians respond to interim report on veteran suicide

The Community and Public Sector Union (CSPU) members at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) has welcomed the interim report by the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide tabled to parliament on Thursday.

CSPU deputy president Brooke Muscat said the union had been raising the alarm for years over the resourcing issues in the department.

“Today’s report documents the shocking backlogs, and barriers our veterans face when seeking help. For years, the Coalition Government ignored the warnings of our members in DVA about the risk to the mental health and lives of veterans caused by understaffing, delays, and veterans’ claim backlogs.

“This report makes clear that there is no benefit from policies such as the staffing cap. It costs the taxpayer more, decreases secure employment, and increases backlogs and delays,” Muscat said.

For the government’s response, minister for veterans affairs Matt Keogh acknowledged an area of concern brought up by the report was a lack of a flow of information between certain agencies to the royal commission.

“The deputy prime minister, the assistant minister and I met with the chief of Defence Force, the secretary of Defence and the secretary of Veterans’ Affairs a few weeks ago, to make clear that under this new government, the royal commission must be assisted in any way possible,” the minister said at a press conference.

The minister added the new government was supportive of the royal commission, particularly in finding out why the suicide rate of veterans is higher than the general Australian population.

“If there have been failings in the way in which Defence has operated and failings in the way in which the Department of Veterans Affairs has operated, I’m deeply sorry about that,” Keogh said.

“That is not what these agencies are set up to do. The Department of Veterans’ Affairs which I’m directly responsible for — it’s an agency that’s there to support veterans, and if it hasn’t been doing its job as a government, we’re sorry about that.”

Keogh did not go into specifics on when the backlog of claims by veterans would be cleared, which the report revealed has increased since the publishing of the McKinsey report, only saying it was an issue he was “really committed to”.

The minister added he had confidence in the leadership at the DVA.

Meanwhile, on the opposition side, opposition leader Peter Dutton held his own press conference, calling the situation a “national tragedy” dating back decades.

“There’ll be lots of lessons here for the culture within Defence and within the Department of Veterans’ Affairs across government, and I really want to see that portfolio back in the cabinet because I think it deserves that prominence,” Dutton said.