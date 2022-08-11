Two RAT manufacturers fined by TGA

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has issued fines to two pharmaceutical companies for the poor quality of their rapid antigen tests.

The agency issued eight infringement notices totalling $106,560 to Hough Pharma Pty Ltd for allegedly failing to provide information demonstrating the safety and performance of three COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Competitor 2San Pty Ltd copped five infringement notices from the TGA totalling $66,600 for allegedly failing to provide information demonstrating the ongoing minimum level of sensitivity of two RATs.

The TGA said both companies were issued multiple fines for “serial non-compliance”

Earlier in August, the agency announced it would be conducting a post-market review into antigen and RATs currently being sold in Australia.

According to the public notice announcing the review, a variant of the virus arises from mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus of the genome and may alter the structure of the expressed viral protein.

“As a result, test kits may no longer be able to sensitively detect the virus, leading to false negative results,” the statement said.

While the review takes place, tests made by 2San and Hough will remain on the list of tests approved in Australia.

Despite advice from the medical community increasingly suggesting people should not rely on negative RAT results, Pathology Australia CEO Dean Whiting recently told the ABC that false negatives were a result of failure to use the tests correctly.

“I think a lot of the false negative results are due to incorrectly collecting the sample,” Whiting said.

“Nothing has changed, we’re yet to see any evidence that clearly indicates performance has been impacted by the sub-variants.

“There is an education gap in Australia that was never filled after RATs became available,” he said.

In Australia, COVID-19 tests must meet technical specifications published by the World Health Organisation and European Commission. For RATs, this includes “a clinical sensitivity of at least 80% (for specimens collected within seven days of symptom onset) and a clinical specificity of at least 98%.”

The results of the TGA’s post-market review are being published as testing progresses.

Authorities have urged those who suspect a COVID-19 RAT is non-compliant to report illegal or questionable practices to the TGA online.

