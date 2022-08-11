Movers & Shakers: Tassie’s first female police commissioner

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

At the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Quality and Safeguards Commission, Lisa Pulko has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Vidoshi Jana has moved from the Department of Home Affairs to the National Recovery and Resilience Agency to take up the role of executive manager, deputy CEO and COO branch.

Band 1

Matthew Collopy has been promoted to general manager of environmental prediction services at the Bureau of Meteorology.

Laurent Berlioz-Nott has moved from the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) to become the national manager, capability support at the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC).

Tasmania gets its first female police commissioner

Donna Adams has become the first female police commissioner in Tasmania, stepping up from her current role as deputy commissioner.

Tasmanian premier Jeremy Rockliff called it an “exceptional achievement”, and “very well deserved”.

“Donna is a talented professional who has risen through the ranks of Tasmania Police, with a prestigious 35-year career that has seen her awarded the Australian Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Tasmania Police Service Medal for diligent and ethical service and the 2014 Telstra Tasmanian Business Woman of the Year.

“Donna also has a Masters of Policing and is extremely well placed to provide exemplary leadership and dedication in delivering high quality policing and emergency services to the people of Tasmania,” the premier said.

Minister for police, fire and emergency management Felix Ellis added Adams has an “impressive CV”.

“Whilst I am new to the ministry, I am aware of Donna’s exceptional work in policing, including particularly the last two years where she has provided key leadership to keep Tasmanian’s safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said.

Adams commences in the role on October 11, following the retirement of commissioner Darren Hine.

New acting CEO at Public Transport Association Australia New Zealand

Sue Chan will be acting in the role of CEO at the Public Transport Association Australia New Zealand (PTAANZ).

Chan joins the organisation from International Association of Public Transport (UITP) Asia-Pacific, where she was its head for seven years.

“I am excited to bring lessons from Asia-Pacific, such as China’s world-leading zero emissions bus transition and Singapore’s advanced on-demand services to our members in Australia and New Zealand,” Chan said of her own appointment.

PTAANZ chair Mark Streeting welcomed Chan, saying she was “well-equipped” to carry on the work of former CEO Michelle Batsas.

“Sue is an internationally renowned public transport leader with unrivalled industry connections that will bring invaluable insights to PTAANZ members,” the chair said.

Outgoing Finance boss farewelled by Gallagher

As previously reported in The Mandarin, public service minister Katy Gallagher has congratulated outgoing head of the Department of Finance Rosemary Huxtable on over 30 years of public service.

“Ms Huxtable departs as secretary having completed an impressive nine budget cycles, including several pre-election economic and fiscal outlook processes,” the senator said.

“On top of this work, Rosemary has also led reform work on government transparency, public sector resourcing and transformation, procurement policy and, of course, her leadership role in the Australian government’s response to COVID-19.”

Huxtable finished up at the department on Monday.

Melbourne’s ACMI promotes from within for new CEO

Seb Chan has been promoted at the ACMI, located in Melbourne, to the position of director and CEO, having commenced in the role on Thursday.

Chan is the national president of the Australian Museums and Galleries Association, an adjunct professor at the School of Media and Communications at RMIT, and an international advisory board member of Art Science Museum in Singapore.

“I look forward to consolidating ACMI as a place for diverse communities and families to experience the full breadth of screen culture, and to inspire the next generation of screen and interactive storytellers,” Chan said of his appointment.

ACMI chair Janet Matton welcomed the news of his appointment.

“Seb impressed us with his vision, his track record in delivering outstanding creative direction and partnerships at ACMI, and his trailblazing work for international museums,” the chair said.

First Aboriginal trustee appointed to Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences

Professor Robynne Quiggin has been appointed trustee at the Museum of Applied Arts and Sceince, in doing so becoming the first Aboriginal trustee in the museum’s history.

Quiggin is a member of the Wiradjuri nation of central western New South Wales and chair of the NSW Aboriginal Housing Office Board, as well as an associate dean (Indigenous leadership and engagement) and professor at the UTS Business School and chair of the Human Rights Law Centre Board.

The professor said she was looking forward working with the museum’s trust, chief executive and the Powerhouse’s First Nations directorate.

“I believe museums have a critical role to play in advocating for Indigenous cultural and intellectual property rights and make an important contribution to the life of our nation.

“I am confident that together with the Powerhouse team, we can create new ways of thinking about the recognition of First Nations culture, knowledge and artistic expression both in Australia and internationally,” Quiggin said.

Museum Trust president Peter Collins welcomed Quiggin to the trust.

“Professor Quiggin’s extensive knowledge of Aboriginal cultural rights and financial governance, as well as her prior experience supporting cultural institutions in NSW will be of significant value to the museum,” Collins said.

Former federal public servants appointed to NSW independent expert panel

Three experts have been named to appear on the NSW government’s advisory panel for its Industry Policy White Paper.

Those are: former Commonwealth Treasury secretary Ken Henry, former secretary of the Commonwealth Department of Industry, Innovation and Science Heather Smith, and Thales Australia CEO Jeff Connolly.

NSW minister for enterprise, investment and trade Alister Henskens said the policy framework will allow the government to be more proactive in partnering with the private sector.

“A new industry policy will deliver the best business environment in which companies and industries can excel and create sustainable, well-paid jobs and deliver a brighter future for the people of NSW,” the minister said in a media release.

The white paper is due to be published in December this year.

WA Disability Services Commission Board receives additional members

Over in Australia’s westernmost state, Scott Holler has been appointed chair of the Disability Services Commission Board.

Holler is the CEO and co-founder of the Centre For Accessibility Australia.

Two additional members have joined the board: secretary of Community Employers WA Amanda Hunt and Kimberley Supports senior manager with Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Services Linda McSherry.

Those reappointed to the board include: Jaimen Hudson, Su-Hsien Lee, Terina Grace, Warren Harding, Priya Cooper, and Kane Blackman.

WA disability services minister Don Punch said the appointments come at a critical time with the establishment of the Office of Disability.

“Importantly, the Board reflects the diversity of our community with membership comprising people with disability, family members, carers and advocates, as well as people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, young people and people living in regional and remote Western Australia,” the minister said.

Punch thanked outgoing chair Bruce Langoulant for his 21 years on the board, 15 of those as chair.