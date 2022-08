Will the government make ANAO a parliamentary department?

It’s curious how many reports from parliamentary committees have quietly been lobbed on public record while the world has been distracted by the pomp and ceremony and the new characters that have entered the federal parliament.

One of the reports, tabled on 27 July 2022, that has not seen much attention was finalised by the Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit. If acted upon, it would make the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) more independent and enable it to initiate annual performance audits of Government Business Enterprises and audits of annual performance statements without having to go cap in hand each time to the parliamentary committee for approval.

The committee found the legislation that establishes the ANAO is generally sound and serves its purpose although concerns have been expressed about the impact of present arrangements on the independence of the ANAO, the need to clarify the remit and mandate of the watchdog on government finances and performance.