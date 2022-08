From top to bottom, public service skills and experience are scarce 

The new government wants a different public service. It wants less reliance on expensive consultants and contractors and to rebuild the capability of its own workforce. It will find this difficult to achieve in practice.

We face a meta capability conundrum: does the public service have the capability to rebuild its capability?

Ministers in the new government with experience under the Rudd/Gillard/Rudd governments have been shocked at the extent to which public service capacity (even ability) to provide helpful advice, to act independently, and to implement policy has been run down.