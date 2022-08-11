To protect victim privacy, have government fund domestic violence leave

Placing domestic violence leave (DVL) as a matter for the workplace fails the victims.

It has been shown time and time again that the victims of domestic violence want privacy during their difficulty. Very few victims want their private lives to become the business of their employer.

Any funded domestic violence leave should be provided by Centrelink after recommendation by the experts in the community. By welfare workers and those courageous women found in women’s centres and women’s support agencies across the nation.

The domestic violence Safer Pathway program is the obvious place from which to provide leave — it is a well-thought-out comprehensive program of support. Why undermine that program by forcing anyone who is desperate for time off to go to another place, their employer, and explain their life situation all over again? The fact is they will rarely go to their employer. They don’t want more complexity.

Those who designed the system involving employers are placing extra stress on a victim when they should go to the experts who would help manage that stress — because experts are trained to do that.

Now we come to a disturbing part of the DVL debate. That is the argument from some academics and all unions that employers shouldn’t worry as there is such a small take-up of DVL that the costs will be minimal.

These use various reports to justify DVL funded by employers, as they state that the benefits far outweigh the costs. These academics normally only study big businesses and often dance to the beat of big unions. Let’s look at the reports.

As reported as far back as 2015 (Guardian) the takeup of DVL in workplaces where it is made available is very low indeed — less than half of one per cent.

Another report, by the Australia Institute’s Centre for Future Work in 2016, shows that less than 1.5% of female employees and around 0.3% of male employees are likely to use DVL. The same report states that only 0.001% of Telstra’s 32,000-person workforce has used DVL in two years.

Similar figures were reported again this year, showing less than 0.3% of public servants in Victoria accessed DVL.

The academics should stop and think independently for a bit. Are they saying that domestic violence is not as big an issue as we have been led to believe? Is it something confronting less than 0.3% of the population? As awful as that is for the 0.3%.

Yet, the Human Rights Commission states that “Almost two-thirds of women affected by domestic and family violence in Australia are in some form of paid employment.”

Furthermore, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare states on its website “According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 Personal Safety Survey, 2.2 million Australians have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from a partner and 3.6 million Australians have experienced emotional abuse from a partner.”

Are the academics and unions saying that DV is not as big a problem as the Human Rights Commission and health agencies believe? Which is it? Are victims very reluctant to disclose their situation in the workplace or is the problem not as big as stated?

So, domestic violence is a private issue and now the government wants it to become a public issue. They want — indeed they demand — victims do as the government tells them if they want leave. If the victims want privacy then the government doesn’t want to know about them and doesn’t care for them.

Surely, any process of support must take into account the emotional needs of the victims as well as their need for paid time off to address very real, and often dangerous, situations.

A nationally provided system of DVL, the same as we have for Paid Parental Leave, is sensible and reflects the fact that this is a societal issue, not a problem that is created by employers.

We should also not create greater complexity and more victims of domestic violence. That makes the problem worse not better as embedding DVL in the workplace doesn’t address the actual problem.

A government-funded DVL lets victims maintain their privacy for a situation that many do not wish to share with those in the workplace, no matter how well-meaning and supportive those people are and can be.

If DVL is managed by the welfare sector, there is a greater chance of getting victims to go where there is privacy and professional support. Isn’t that what we want?