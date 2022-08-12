Urgent action on system reform to address veteran suicide risks needed

Advocates have expressed disappointment about the interim report produced by the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, arguing the recommendations fail to see the central role of families and loved ones in supporting returned soldiers. They want change now.

CEO of Australian War Widows NSW Renee Wilson has called for more direct support services to ADF personnel, veterans and their families following the release of proposed recommendations by the royal commission.

Speaking to The Mandarin on Thursday, Wilson said urgent needs for better family support were not addressed, despite compelling evidence put to the royal commission over the past 12 months.

“It was a bit surprising and disappointing to see that there were no recommendations that focus on providing greater support to these families and in bringing them into the system,” Wilson said of the document which summarised relevant evidence acknowledging urgency for support but made no recommendation to that effect.

“In terms of the recommendations, there isn’t really much new in them.”

Wilson, who herself is the wife of a veteran who was seriously injured in Afghanistan in a 2010 Black Hawk helicopter accident, is driven by a desire to improve the policies and systems available to the ADF’s returned service personnel and their families. She has previously worked for state and federal government agencies, including at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs for more than six years.

“Once I started to see the need for fundamental reform in the veteran space, and I could see how we were being left out or being disengaged by the system, I thought: ‘What better opportunity is there for me to use everything I’ve learned and my skills and experience, but apply them to a cause that I’m exceptionally passionate about?’.

“We can create a network of support, from a governance perspective, as well as from a community perspective, which means that no veteran, and importantly no family member, is left behind or left out of this incredible network of support that they need, and that we’re creating a better system for the next generation,” she said.

Wilson believes there are practical steps that can be taken immediately to close gaps in support available to veterans and their families, as well as open access for mental health services to groups such as children of ADF personnel.

The position of Australian War Widows NSW is that existing mental health support available via Open Arms is not adequate for children who lose a parent to suicide. For example, Wilson said, the psychological support accessible through DVA’s healthcare card was limited for children of service personnel. Even families who pay privately cannot get access to the right types of services dealing with childhood trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

“There have been successive reports and reviews into the veteran system, but they haven’t resulted in any fundamental or meaningful changes. As an organisation that has [been around] for more than 75 years now, there’s still a lot of work to be done, particularly from the perspective of veterans’ families,” Wilson said.

“In our mind, there is very little that is more important than to mitigate the impacts of the damage that has already been caused to date.”