Senator asks National Press Club to snub China

The National Press Club has received a letter asking to it revoke any speaking invitations to Chinese-government representatives. The letter is from former major general and current senator Jim Molan.

Molan sent club president Laura Tingle the letter yesterday following a press club speech by Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian on Wednesday in which the ambassador outlined his country’s perspective on a range of issues.

Xiao told the press club that Taiwan was a province of China and that there would be no compromise on the One China policy, as well as pointing the blame at the US for escalating tensions on the future of Taiwan.

“It’s an issue of reunification, complete reunification, and … of Taiwan coming back to the motherland,” Xiao told the press club.

The speech and interactive session that followed covered Chinese activity in the South China Sea, the imprisonment in China of Australian citizens, and coercive trade measures that were imposed on Australia following the Australian government’s insistence on a proper investigation conducted into the origin of the coronavirus.

Molan’s letter to Tingle said he was disappointed the ambassador chose to use the press club platform to “criticise Australia’s media for not glossing over China’s human right’s abuses, lies and war-like aggression in our region”.

Molan said the presentation from the Chinese ambassador held greater concerns.

“Most alarming was the ambassador’s refusal to rule out force in ‘reuniting Taiwan with the motherland’, even discussing the planned ‘re-education’ of Taiwanese citizens that will happen when (not if) this occurs,” Molan said.

“To their credit, most of those present at the Press Club yesterday recognised this for what it was — an outright threat of violence, cloaked in euphemistic and diplomatic tones.”

Molan said the press club was a symbol of Australia’s free and democratic media, and those values were inconsistent with the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Yesterday’s speech reinforced the Chinese Government’s lack of respect for Australia’s liberal democratic values, and for facts, pragmatism, and reason. Rather, it deals only in the currency of disinformation, propaganda, and lies,” Molan said.

“The Chinese government insults our democratic institutions, then seeks to use those same institutions to prosecute — and worse, legitimise — their evil, immoral, and illegal expansionist agenda.”

Molan said that speaking invitations to representatives of the Chinese government should be revoked and any presentations in the future should be agreed to under certain conditions.

