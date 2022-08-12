Broderick report lands as Barilaro pulls out of inquiry

A report has been published of a review into bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct at the Parliament of NSW this morning, detailing a toxic culture of bullying and harassment and including incidents of sexual assault.

Speaking at a press conference, NSW minister for women Bronnie Taylor addressed perpetrators directly.

“For those particular people that may be reading that report today. You know who you are. And my very strong advice to you is that you do not belong in the Parliament of New South Wales… Get the help you need and please leave the New South Wales Parliament,” Taylor said.

Within the report itself, allegations of harassment of NSW public servants were published, mentioning when abusive behaviour does occur there is no recourse.

“We are regularly told ‘don’t worry about it, [just ignore it]’, but it is all done under privilege, and we have no right of recourse. It’s not ok,” an unnamed public servant told the inquiry.

Another said: “I worry for the public sector and how we will continue to attract and retain people. MPs’ behaviour is having an impact on whether people will take on these leadership roles.”

Meanwhile, former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro will not appear at his scheduled appearance before the upper house inquiry into his appointment to senior trade and investment commissioner (STIC) to the Americas today.

A notice appeared on the NSW parliament’s website saying the hearing had been cancelled due to Barilaro’s “ill health”. Barilaro was the sole witness scheduled for today.

It was expected that today Barilaro would have been questioned about several matters, including the circumstances that saw his partner, Jennifer Lugsdin, join Investment NSW as a senior media adviser.

Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown confirmed on Monday that Barilaro called her asking her about the vacancy in her agency.

Another line of questioning was expected to be around the resignation letter of NSW building commissioner David Chandler, which NSW premier Dominic Perrottet has referred to NSW ICAC.

Of relevance here was Chandler’s concerns over a meeting over stop work orders between Barilaro — acting on the board of Coronation — and the now sacked minister Eleni Petinos, who resigned last week following allegations of workplace bullying.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Perrottet said it’s “usual practice” for public servants to provide information to ICAC where appropriate, “for the avoidance of any doubt”.

Today marks the eighth week since Barilaro’s appointment — which he has withdrawn from — was announced.

By The Mandarin’s count, on Monday Barilaro said he couldn’t recall aspects of what he was questioned on 36 times, while saying he didn’t know eight times.

Text messages between the CEO of Investment NSW Amy Brown, who has been firm in stating she was the final decision maker who appointed Barilaro, were released this week between herself and secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet Michael Coutts-Trotter.

“We should talk it through once I’ve pulled everything together. Technically it was my decision,” Brown messaged.

READ MORE:

Investment NSW CEO appears before Barilaro inquiry