Latest APS salary stats released

New data has been published summarising the remuneration of APS employees under the Public Service Act 1999, with SES staff some of the major winners.

The annual figures, as of 31 December 2021, showed a bump in the weighted median salary of APS employees from 2020 to 2021. The total reward for non-SES staff grew by 2.7% compared to the previous year’s data, and 2.1% for SES employees. This compares to a base salary growth of 3% for non-SES-staff and 4.2% for SES staff.

Last year about 71% of employees enjoyed a pay increase determination, while an underpinning enterprise agreement continued to operate. This applied to 0.6% of graduate and APS 1-6 staff, 0.8% of all employees, 1% of executive level employees, and 4% of SES staff.