First NSW minister resigns following Broderick report

The report by Elizabeth Broderick into NSW parliamentary culture — detailing a toxic workplace of bullying and sexual harassment — has led to the resignation of one minister from the shadow ministry.

Labor MP Walt Secord announced his resignation on Monday morning, putting out a statement saying he has asked the leader of NSW Labor Chris Minns to allow himself to stand aside.

“Chris, myself, and the NSW Labor Party have committed to adopting the recommendations of the Broderick review and working across party lines to make the NSW Parliament and NSW politics a workplace we can all be proud of.

“I fully support the Broderick Review and the change it will hopefully lead to. But my remaining in the shadow ministry at this time has become a distraction from these major revelations and the important work that needs to be done,” the statement read.

Allegations made against Secord described him as “a vicious manipulative bully who particularly targeted junior staff and young women”, as reported by the ABC.

Meanwhile, Australian Human Rights Commission’s sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins called the contents of the Broderick report, published on Friday, “concerning”.

The report detailed a workplace culture of harassment and bullying, exacerbated by a high-pressure environment and at times fuelled by alcohol. Similar to last year’s Jenkins report into commonwealth parliamentary workplaces, those in senior positions were found more likely to be perpetrators.

As Sue Williams writes for The Mandarin, the statistics within the Broderick report are alarming, echoing those found in the Jenkins’ report.

“Parliaments are leading workplaces and should set the standard,” Jenkins said in a media statement.

“It’s important that the NSW Parliament committed to undertaking this review and it’s vital that it now acts swiftly to implement the recommendations in the report.”

Jenkins, noting similar reviews being undertaken in Tasmania and South Australia, encouraged all of Australia’s parliaments to investigate these issues.

“I was privileged to lead the review of the Australian Parliament’s workplace culture last year and I welcome the acceptance by the Commonwealth of my recommendations and the action that is being taken to address the issues that were identified.

“We know from this inquiry that issues of sexual harassment, sexual assault and bullying are prevalent in parliaments across the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Scotland, and New Zealand,” the commissioner said.