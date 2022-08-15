Victorian government launches trade mission program

The Victorian government has launched 30 international trade missions occuring over the next 12 months as a part of a program totalling $5 million for its 2022/23 budget.

Victorian companies will be going to regions including South East Asia, the UK, Europe and the US.

The state’s minister for trade, Tim Pallas, said the missions are an opportunity to showcase the state’s products and services.

“We’re not waiting for the world to come to us – Victorian businesses are agile and dynamic and so is our trade program,” Pallas said.

The government added that exporters can access Victoria’s 23 trade and investment offices for in-market help, which are present in 14 countries.

Victorian dairy company Bulla Dairy Foods said it experienced “record sales” last financial year following trade missions to China and Singapore.

“Participating in major events in Shanghai and Singapore helped us achieve our best results in those two markets last financial year – we know the opportunities that trade missions can bring,” Bulla Dairy Foods international business manager Sam Zhang said.

The state government said exports contribute $44 billion annually and support more than 330,000 jobs for its economy.

Global Victoria — the state’s trade facilitation agency — has facilitated $3 billion in export sales over the past six years for 14,400 Victorian companies.

Last year, the state government spent $4.7 million on a trade program to assist exporters affected by global supply chain disruptions, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

According to The Mandarin’s sister publication Crikey, the cost of Victoria’s trade commissioner roles’ salary packages is $8.4 million.