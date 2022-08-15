Greens amendment sees Keating-era corporate exemption removed

The Senate recently passed an amendment to company laws, ending a decades-long exemption for a bunch of companies – about 1,100 in number – to lodge financial statements with the corporate regulator.

The amendment, moved by the Australian Greens and seconded by the government, was designed to kill off the ability of certain companies to hide from public scrutiny.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher told the chamber the government would support the amendments to kill off the exemption.

“The amendments remove grandfathering arrangements that exempt certain large proprietary companies from submitting audited annual reports to ASIC. There is no clear economic or policy reason for continuing this exemption,” Gallagher said.

“The amendments will remove the exemption, improving transparency and removing an information asymmetry between exempt proprietary companies and their competitors who were not grandfathered. Removal of this was recommended by the Senate Economics References Committee in 2015 and in subsequent reports in 2016 and 2018.”

The entities that had a free pass to not publicly reveal their financial performance are some of the biggest private companies in Australia. The exemption, which dates back to the Keating government, was put in place as a new size test for company lodgements — an idea first used by the UK to fix reporting regulations.

What the idea actually did was create an exemption for large private companies and a serious conceptual flaw in its legal framework that has remained from the Keating years until the Senate’s move to scrap it during an August 4 sitting.

The exemption meant the legislation designed to force transparency of large private companies was a joke.

Why did anybody think that allowing a subset of large private companies to not lodge financial statements was a good idea when the law conceptually was meant to capture large companies and ensure they would lodge their financial statements like other good corporate citizens do?

There was another problem with this particular legal gift of the Keating government to some of the richest companies in the country at the time. It contravened an accounting conceptual framework definition of a ‘reporting entity’ that sat in the foundation documents of accounting standard-setting at the time.

“Reporting entities are all entities (including economic entities) in respect of which it is reasonable to expect the existence of users dependent on general purpose financial reports for information which will be useful to them for making and evaluating decisions about the allocation of scarce resources,” the first statement of accounting concepts said at that time.

That statement also referred to several characteristics that could be used to assess whether there were users dependent on information about entities.

Paragraph 21 of the relevant statement talks about the economic or political influence of entities as a reason for entities to prepare and report.

“Economic or political importance/influence refers to the ability of an entity to make a significant impact on the welfare of external parties,” the statement says. “The greater the economic or political importance of an entity, the more likely it is that there will exist users dependent on general purpose financial reports as a basis for making and evaluating resource allocation decisions.”

The accounting profession had it right when it said reporting entities were likely to be organisations that dominate markets or were in the business of balancing the interests of different groups or were public sector entities that have regulatory powers.

What happened back in 1995 cannot be seen as anything more than a political fix for wealthy private concerns who did not want to drop their financial pants in public.

It is a disgrace that this exemption has remained in place for so long and that certain companies were exempt not only from lodgement but also from the antiseptic nature of the sunlight that transparency brings.

What remains to be seen is how many of the 1,100-odd companies actually lodge anything for this or a future financial year.

Want to put a wager on how many of them actually visit their accountants, lawyers or both and ask for the best way to restructure their operations so they can continue to hide from scrutiny?