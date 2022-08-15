Committee to look into ATO’s new $64.4m Parramatta office

The parliamentary standing committee on public works will examine the proposed fit-out for the ATO’s new Parramatta office, at the request of minister for public service Katy Gallagher.

The office is located at 6 Parramatta Square, in Sydney’s west, with the ATO in its submission to the committee saying it will cost $64,375,869 GST exclusive, with the funds coming from the agency’s existing budget.

The standing committee will look into the purpose of the proposed work and its suitability, the work’s necessity, and cost-effectiveness.

According to the ATO’s submission, the fit-out is expected to commence in October this year, completed in April 2023. The ATO’s lease at Macquarie Street ends 30 June 2023.

The taxation agency added that one of the key issues for moving to the site was to meet “a long-term operational requirement to maintain a presence in the Parramatta area”.

“The new office accommodation will provide staff with efficient, contemporary, flexible and cost-effective accommodation that aligns with the ATO’s Vision and Objectives,” the submission stated.

It continued to state a presence in Parramatta will assist the ATOs with access to Western Sydney’s labour and skilled workforce, which is Australia’s third-largest economy.

As for the ATO’s current office space in Macquarie Street, the agency says it is ending its “usable life”.

“The workstations are over 20 years old and due to their age, size, lack of serviceability and parts means that they are not suitable to meet current government density targets,” the agency said.

Included in the proposed fit-out are unallocated workspaces — or ‘hot-desking’ — which the ATO said will continue its adoption of flexible design offices.

Submissions to the committee are open, with a deadline of September 16.

According to Parramatta Square’s website, a precinct with both retail and commercial spaces, offices located at 6 Parramatta Square will be “premium A-grade office space”, complete with end-of-trip facilities like bicycle parking, showers, ironing stations, and fresh towel service.

