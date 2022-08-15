Minister to host industry roundtables ahead of jobs summit

Ahead of the jobs and skill summit in September, the government has said it will conduct several roundtables to discuss jobs and skills challenges within various industries.

Minister for industry and science Ed Husic will host five roundtables, covering: science and commercialisation (August 17), digital and tech skills (August 17), advanced technology (August 18), industrial unions (August 18), and artificial intelligence (August 19).

The input from the roundtables will inform Husic’s contribution to the jobs summit.

The minister has also asked Cathy Foley, Australia’s chief scientist, to discuss jobs growth and skills development at her regular forums ahead of the summit.

Husic said the shortage of skilled workers is a challenge the government must meet, with the roundtables providing opportunity for industry to provide their opinions to government.

“While the priority will be the education and training of the domestic workforce – for young Australians and for workers seeking new careers – managing appropriate skilled migration will also have an important role to play and will be on the agenda.

“One of my priorities is on ‘brain regain’ – encouraging Australian researchers and innovators to return home. I am interested to hear ideas on how this can be best achieved,” Husic said.

The minister added after the summit he intends to continue to engage with industry.

Husic already announced his intention to commit to more women working in STEM, saying it was another issue to be discussed during the jobs and skills summit.

“These discussions will also include ways to increase the representation of women and people of diverse backgrounds in skilled occupations,” Husic said of the roundtables.

The summit is set to bring together unions, employers, civil society and governments, to be held on September 1 and 2 in Canberra.

As a result of the summit, a white paper will be produced from what is discussed, with Treasury inviting submissions from the wider community until late 2022.

Attendance to the summit is by invitation only from Treasury.

