Who was advising Morrison to keep his ministerial power play quiet?

Secret minister of miscellany? Health, finance, resources, social services, and now home affairs to boot — what extra secret ministerial powers did Morrison not reach for?

On Tuesday Morrison defended his decision to take on additional ministerial roles during the pandemic, despite key members of his cabinet being totally unaware of the moves.

“The ministers — I should stress — were continuing to run their portfolios without interference every single day,” Morrison told 2GB radio, insisting his powers over the portfolios were never “triggered”.

The former PM told the radio program the quiet appointments process was simply putting himself in a position to ensure he could exercise oversight and his responsibilities as the nation’s leader. He also said he could not recall whether he had been secretly sworn in as minister for social services.

“I don’t dispute that. And my answer for all of these is the same: We’re dealing with incredible amounts of discretion and money being paid, and as prime minister, I was just putting myself in a position to ensure that I can exercise my responsibilities.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Griffith University’s Charles Sampford said the reallocation of portfolio roles among ministers was relatively uncontroversial.

But, he added, the ambiguity created by having two responsible ministers with the same power in the same portfolio (with one ignorant of the fact) should have created enough of an apparent legal problem to prepare sound advice on the issue for the governor-general before allowing Morrison to be given the extra powers.

“I think this happens quite commonly and it’s actually quite sensible. There’d be a much more of a problem of giving a ministerial role to somebody who was not sworn as a minister by the governor-general,” Sampford said.

“If the G-G were a lawyer, he or she might well have asked questions, which they are perfectly entitled to do — just ask questions about the legality of what was being done.”

In Sampford’s view, a legal opinion should have been provided to the G-G, prepared by either the solicitor-general or the attorney-general. However, he also queried the “wisdom” of Christian Porter, the A-G at the time of Morrion’s secret appointments.

“Constitutionally it’s preferable [the opinion come from] the A-G but there has been a tendency in recent decades for A-Gs to say ‘Look, I’m administrating a very large and important department and I really don’t have time to go into the intricacy of constitutional legal opinions, and therefore I will refer this to the solicitor-general’s opinion’,” Sampford said.

Having two ministers responsible for the same thing created a legal “mess” for a number of reasons, Sampford said, including who departments advised in the making of a ministerial decision and whether that advice was consistent to both so-called ministers.

The scenario also threw into question whether ministerial decision-making followed the same due process, examined the same issues of relevant consideration, and was subject to equal challenge.

“As a matter of administrative law, where they’re exercising statutory powers: has the minister taken into account relevant considerations, improper purposes, acting under delegation, all the requirements of administrative law, and all the potential impediments?

“The other thing of course is that the shadow minister has to know who [they are] shadowing,” Sampford said.

Another extra concern about the double-handling of power, where one so-called minister has those powers in secret, goes to the heart of how a government operates under the Westminster system.

“It’s a feature of our system that decisions are not actually legally made by cabinet — they’re discussed there, then one of the ministers goes away and ‘does the paperwork’,” Sampford said.

“The legal power to actually make decisions that affect anything are actually made either by individual ministers under statutory powers, or under the powers that are given to by statute or by the constitution — to either the federal Executive Council, which is the G-G with any ministers who are told to go there, or the G-G acting on his or her own on the advice of the prime minister. Often this won’t go to cabinet,” he said.

Answering why the appointments were not subject to a more transparent process, Morrison said “none of us are perfect”. He apologised on radio to his former cabinet minister Matias Cormann for the “oversight” that saw the minister kept in the dark about the PM’s added powers over the finance portfolio.

“None of these powers were [sic] exercised,” Morrison added.

But Morrison’s meddling in the resources portfolio, overruling then-minister Keith Pitt’s decision about a proposed petroleum exploration permit (PEP-11) between Manly and Newcastle, is another story.

Morrison’s intervention saw the permit proposal for the publicly unpopular controversial PEP-11 gas-drilling project rejected. At the time Pitt, who supported the NSW project, had asked the regulator to review the PEP-11’s renewal and expressed concern the government did not have grounds to kill it.

According to reports in The Guardian, Pitt confided in LNP colleagues he was concerned a failure to follow proper procedure on determining the permit could expose the government to legal action. Asset Energy has now sought a judicial review of the decision in the Federal Court.

In a statement, Pitt said he discharged his ministerial responsibilities in accordance with the ministerial standards, the cabinet handbook and legislation. He declined to comment on the PEP-11 project given it was now before the courts.

“I stand by the decisions I made as a minister, the fact that they were discharged correctly and they met all of the requirements under the ministerial standards,” Pitt said.

“I worked closely with the former Prime Minister and Cabinet during a difficult time for the people of Australia. I’m very proud of the resources sector’s performance and contribution to the economy throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the hard-working men and women who make it happen.”

Anthony Albanese confirmed on Monday he would be seeking legal advice from solicitor-general Dr Stephen Donaghue QC about the revelations concerning his predecessor.

The PM said he would also be seeking a briefing from DPM&C secretary Glyn Davis about the role of the department in advising Morrison. This was verified by a spokesperson for the department, who told The Mandarin Albanese had asked for more information.

“The prime minister has asked the secretary of the DPM&C to provide advice on this matter,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking from Parliament House on Tuesday, the PM revealed a whopping five portfolios had been assumed by Morrison in his secret appointments.

When asked whether Treasury secretary Stephen Kennedy knew about the two ministers he was technically responsible for reporting to, Albanese said it was not up to public servants to make this kind of disclosure.

“Decisions here are made by politicians [sic] who asked obviously, at the time, they asked that this information be kept secret. They’re the ones that need to be held to account here.

“It’s not up to public servants to release this information. It was up to the decision makers, who were the elected representatives.”

While Albanese could not comment on the consequences Morrison may face at this early stage, he quipped he was focused on getting on with the work of running an orderly government and quipped his own cabinet had met this week without any secret appointments to ministries.

“I’ve had a briefing this morning that each of the appointments were made by the GG following the [former] prime minister’s recommendations.

“I find this whole exercise quite extraordinary.”

Yesterday Albanese suggested the former PM’s conduct showed the last Coalition government was “operating in the shadows”.

“This is a sort of tin-pot activity that we would ridicule if it was in a non-democratic country,” the PM said.

“How is it that the governor-general could swear in Scott Morrison into ministerial portfolios without there being transparency there about that process? This is quite extraordinary.”

This week G-G Hurley’s spokesperson said Morrison’s additional appointments were made consistently with section 64 of the constitution.

“It is not uncommon for ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility. These appointments do not require a swearing-in ceremony — the GG signs an administrative instrument on the advice of the prime minister,” the spokesperson said.

Transparency International Australia CEO Clancy Moore has weighed in with some views on why the secrecy surrounding the former PM’s additional powers went to the heart of accountability in a democracy.

“The public has a right to know who is ultimately responsible for the decisions made in these portfolios, and who we hold to account.

“It appears now that we were also a country where the pandemic emergency was used as an excuse to breach democratic norms,” Moore said.

Reflecting on Morrison’s claims his decision to take on more portfolio powers was necessary in light of the emergency nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore said the public perception of integrity mattered.

“Corruption thrives in a time of crisis. TIA repeatedly urged government decision-makers at the time to be transparent and accountable to mitigate these heightened corruption risks.

“We need to close the loopholes that lead to democratic breaches, conflicts of interest and grey areas of corruption,” he said.

