WA government signs MOU on innovation

The WA government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with INSEAD business school to promote the state’s innovation capability.

The New Industries Fund will partner with the leading business school for the development of a new West Australian case study as part of INSEAD’s Master of Business Administration program

Two INSEAD student teams will provide a report on their findings of the WA innovation ecosystem, contributing to the WA government’s innovation policy framework.

A virtual reality case study based on a WA-based mining operation will be developed in collaboration with the mining industry as part of the program, to highlight virtual business environments and support automation and robotics in mining along with autonomous vehicle usage.

This will be welcome news to WA’s resources sector. According to peak body The Chamber of Minerals and Energy, the sector may need up to 40,000 additional workers by the end of 2023. Innovation has historically been a boon for WA mining, with innovations in remote work and automation improving profitability and workers’ wellbeing.

Innovation and ICT minister Stephen Dawson said the MOU is an important stepping stone to showcase the state’s innovation capability, including “facilitating case studies that will promote our mining technology to the world.”

“We are proud to be the first jurisdiction in Australia to partner with the internationally acclaimed INSEAD business school,” he said.

“The McGowan government is committed to supporting our local innovators through these kinds of partnerships, which help drive the diversification of our economy and create the jobs of the future for Western Australians.”

The New Industries Fund is a $16.7 million commitment that seeks to support business innovation in Western Australia.

INSEAD is a leading non-profit business school, and 6th in the QS World University Rankings Global MBA Rankings.

