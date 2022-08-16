Morrison’s manoeuvres risked public servants’ knowledge of their own departments

The colour, movement, and the mixture of collective outrage and bewilderment that has followed news that the former prime minister Scott Morrison had sworn himself into multiple ministries is quite something to observe.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese told a press conference yesterday he had requested a briefing on the circumstances from Prime Minister and Cabinet to better understand what had taken place with Morrison’s elevation a range of ministries.

The additional ministerial appointments – first raised in a book titled Plagued by journalists Simon Benson and Geoff Chambers – had Albanese fired up before the press corp.

“How is it that the Australian people can be misled whereby we know now that Scott Morrison was not only being Prime Minister, but was Minister for Health, was Minister for Industry and Science at the same time as Resources, was the Minister for Finance, and we had the extraordinary revelation that Mathias Cormann, apparently, wasn’t aware that Scott Morrison was the Minister for Finance as well as himself,” Albanese told a media pack in Melbourne.

“We all know that Scott Morrison had trouble doing the job that he had. Perhaps it was because he was doing so many different jobs that we didn’t know that he had. In Australia, we have a Westminster system of government that produces accountability.”

Morrison himself had told media that he was fulfilling his obligations as the Member for Cook and not engaged in the day-to-day cut and thrust of political commentary.

There will plenty of political natter and analysis over the coming days, weeks, and months but there are some issues of principle that need to be discussed.

The first and one of the most important issues is transparency. Australians should know who is responsible for a ministry and whether there are any joint holders of ministerial powers.

This ought to be known to everybody, and not just be kept in a back pocket like a ‘get out of jail free’ card in Monopoly to be used when things get desperate.

The scope of the prime minister’s exercise of powers must be clearly understood by ministerial colleagues as well as the public service. How are public servants supposed to function if they are unaware of how the chain of decision-making works in their portfolio?

Consider an instant where Minister A has approved or is intending to approve a proposal. That should be the end of the matter for the public servants that report to and engage with that minister in a single portfolio area.

Certainty of outcomes in decision-making does not exist where the ministerial powers are shared by two or more individuals. Getting an unambiguous answer from Minister A in the circumstances where there is a power sharing arrangement does not signal the end of a matter.

It is made more absurd if Minister A does not know decisions they made as a minister could be overridden by somebody else who was sworn with the same powers.

What does that mean for those individuals that report to Minister A either in their office as a chief of staff or policy adviser? Those individuals would be providing advice to their minister with an understanding that their minister is responsible for an area. They would or should be advising their minister on the basis that the authority for decision making resides solely in their minister’s hands.

How could advice to Minister A not be deficient or incomplete in terms of risk analysis if the team around them are unaware that somebody else had the power to override a decision?

How the hell do you provide advice to your boss as a staffer on policy risks when the person you report to has bugger all knowledge of something that could kill a decision they are about to make?

A further dilemma is the quality of decision-making when power across a broad range of portfolios ends up vested in a few individuals.

Consider the need for a debate around a cabinet table on a policy. Were there debates that took place at the cabinet table with ministers unaware of Morrison’s additional powers?

How do you engage in a debate with appropriate analysis of every possible impact of an initiative where even consensus within a cabinet room could be overridden by a prime minister with the power to make decisions?

The picture Australians now have is that of a situation where a prime minister could ultimately get what they want even if the decision is both opposed by fellow ministers and is not in the national interest.

