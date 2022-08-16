DPM&C officials knew about Morrison’s secret portfolios

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has revealed some officials within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPM&C) knew about Scott Morrison’s secret swearing-ins, aside from former secretary Phil Gaetjens.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Albanese was highly critical as he revealed former prime minister Scott Morrison appointed himself in total as a minister to five departments: Health, Finance, Home Affairs, Treasury, and Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

When asked if secretaries of other departments knew, the prime minister said he was making information from DPM&C public as he receives it.

“We will produce more information over a period of time. This won’t be the last time I speak about it,” Albanese said.

Albanese defended the role of public servants in the releasing of information, saying it ultimately lay with politicians to make the information public.

“They’re the ones that need to be held to account here – the politicians who made these decisions and who asked obviously at the time – they asked this information be kept secret.

“It is not up to public servants to release this information. It was up to the decision-makers who were the elected representatives,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister did not hold back on his criticism of Morrison, calling the secret appointments an “attack on the Westminster system of parliamentary democracy”.

On Morrison’s appointment to Home Affairs, Albanese referenced the releasing of information on an asylum boat by the Department of Home Affairs on election day.

“There were vast questions about the role of the then Minister for Home Affairs and the announcement by the person we thought was just the prime minister but we know was also responsible for the ministry of the department of Home Affairs during that shocking breach of government policy,” Albanese said.

The prime minister would not comment on which reforms he was considering – calling it “early days” – although he did say nothing was off the table.

The solicitor general has been asked by the prime minister to look into the legality of the appointments, which is unclear at this point in time. That information is expected to be made public next Monday.

Albanese would not be drawn to critique the role of the governor-general, deferring to David Hurley’s statement on the matter saying it was not the governor-general’s role to make such announcements public. Similar to the public servants, Albanese made it clear he felt the responsibility lay with the government at the time.

