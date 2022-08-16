Who knew? The not so gentle art of keeping secrets and Secretaries

Revelations former prime minister Scott Morrison appointed himself minister to five portfolios other than his own in the midst of the pandemic has generated predictable political uproar — but there are also big questions public servants will soon need to answer.

While the former PM’s cabinet colleagues appear to have been deliberately left out of the loop, there is a serious functional question of what public servants were told (or knew) at the time of Morrison’s self-appointments.

What the Secretaries knew and what advice they provided is certain to become a focal point for the Albanese government’s post-mortem of the previous government, not least because it will provide a cache of potent ammunition to deny the new Opposition political advantage.

But it’s a double-edged sword.

Trust, discretion and the ability to maintain strict confidence are at the very heart of what public servants do to allow ministers to implement their agenda, often providing guidance to avoid administrative pitfalls along the way.

Indeed, the very title of Secretary in itself connotes the keeping of confidences, an essential factor for functional administration in an adversarial political system where weaknesses of missteps are weaponised.

This is where the pursuit of the former PM will get really interesting, not least because it will necessarily probe the extent of knowledge and advice among top bureaucrats.

Phil Gaetjens, former Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, was apparently kept out of the loop, though how this transpired stretches the imagination. Steven Kennedy, Treasury Secretary has also been reported as being left in the dark.

Over coming days Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezullo will no doubt be prevailed upon to disclose what he did or did not know. And that’s just the beginning.

For public servants, the whole bizarre saga will now be played out through the usual committee processes, where departmental chiefs and bureaucrats are regularly interrogated, sometimes shielded by their ministers when the questions get more theatrical than forensic. But with some of Morrison’s former colleagues now demanding he resign from Parliament over the subterfuge, there’s the prospect of all sides of politics getting stuck into bureaucrats to elicit answers.

In the case of prime ministerial self-appointments, the big ticket questions will be to what extent secretaries and other SES were informed of Morrison’s additional ministerial appointments and how this was conveyed.

If it’s the case that senior bureaucrats knew and played along without some respectfully frank advice, it’s hardly a dream start to any new ministerial working relationship.

There’s also a raft of questions about what is an actual legal obligation and what is the convention, especially as so much of cabinet process derives from convention rather than strict statute.

With so many senior bureaucrats making a lifelong career out of their public service by navigating around political imbroglios, it seems unlikely members of the SES would go rogue on the legalities just to appease the PM of the day.

Still, the questions facing a senior public servant with opaque twin reporting lines are perplexing.

Does a ministerial brief or submission go both ministers or just one? How are these accounted for on the official records and archival system?

Did Morrison receive or access ministerial briefings, submissions and advice intended for another minister and how does this affect the cabinet process?

Who legally needed to know about Morrison’s appointments, and who ‘needs to know’ in terms of any obligation to disclose? Does such an obligation exist?

How have any decisions made by the PM over the top of a co-minister been documented?

What information does PM&C need to disclose to an incoming government and what can be held back or shredded?

The counterfactual to what outwardly appears to be a self-obsessed, power-crazed, almost maniacal micro-management is that Morrison put in place redundancies to safeguard against ministers being stretchered or incapacitated. It almost lasted a morning, coming unstuck after Morrison’s 2GB interview where he omitted to mention a couple of other ministries he twinned, deepening the hole.

It could also be argued that given the fractious nature of the coalition and the precarious state of essential services, the economy and at times public order, the nation’s interest was best served by the PM’s ministerial self-appointments being left undisclosed until their powers were used, not that Morrison’s former colleagues would buy it.

That the prime minister of the day then opportunistically used these additional powers to his own political advantage, or could be perceived to be doing so is, however, something that will now need to be addressed promptly to restore diminishing public trust in government and the public service.

