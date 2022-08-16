Parliamentary privileges probe could scrutinise Morrison’s secret self-appointments

MPs of all stripes are agitating to subject Scott Morrison’s multi-pronged ministerial power grab to deeper scrutiny, as well as calling for the new government to close the loophole that allowed the former prime minister to do so without transparency.

Does it feel a bit too soon to rehash Morrison’s “it’s not a race” quip about the COVID-19 pandemic? Or to relive the national shame of his response to the women’s March4Justice protest in 2021 when he told parliament that in other places around the world such vocal outcry would be “met with bullets”?

The way these events cradle Morrison’s legacy as PM, including that time he had a different foot photoshopped into an official family portrait, or that 50-second promotional video in which used his helicopter ride in an ADF aircraft surveying fire-ravaged landscape to spruik the Liberal party, does make you wonder how much worse things could get.

A lot worse apparently, at least where it counts most for Morrison — in terms of optics.

Anthony Albanese said that Morrison’s decision to secretly appoint himself minister of an additional five portfolios beyond his purview as PM — across the departments of Health, Treasury, Resources, Social Services, and Home Affairs between March 2020 and May 2021 — other ministers must have known.

The Australian public deserved to know, clearly and plainly, which elected representative was responsible for what, he added.

“I think that the blame for this lands fairly and squarely with the former government, not just the prime minister; clearly other ministers knew that this was going on. They chose not to make it public. And the Australian people are entitled to much better,” Albanese said on Tuesday.

According to briefings from DPM&C, Morrison was secretly sworn in as minister for Health on 14 March 2020; Finance on 30 March 2020; Home Affairs on 6 May 2021; Treasury on 6 May 2021; and DISER on 15 April 2021.

Constitutional law expert Anne Twomey told The Mandarin it was a mystery as to why the former PM wanted his added portfolio powers to remain secret. She dismissed the rigour of Morrison’s argument that he wanted ministers to feel as though they were not being scrutinised and or watched over their shoulder in their ordinary business.

“If there was a genuine need during an emergency to exercise the power in this way, then it should have been made public, along with any other ministerial changes as they ordinarily are,” Twomey said.

“I just cannot see that there should have been secrecy in these circumstances.”

Professor Twomey added it would be useful to know the extent to which public servants had some advisory input on Morrison’s choice to keep the various appointments confidential. But a lot remains unknown about the nature and form of the advice the former PM received in his efforts to gain more ministerial control, including whether it was written or given orally.

“​​We don’t know whether [Morrison] took advice from his staffers — often they have some quite smart people with, you know, good legal qualifications in their office, so it couldn’t have happened that way,” Twomey said.

“Or they could have relied on people in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, although frankly, you’d expect them to be a bit more sensible. We just don’t know.”

On Tuesday Albanese confirmed former DPM&C head Phil Gaetjens was unaware of the secret appointments but some others within his department knew.

“If you were genuinely expecting to exercise these powers at any one point, public servants might rightly say, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your authority here?’, and there’s no published on-the-record documents to say that you genuinely are the [relevant] minister,” Twomey said.

“That would be problematic, which is one of the reasons why you would normally publish [this information] so that all public servants would know what the various authorities are within their portfolio.”

We should be very concerned that a PM, an AG, the GG and apparently their officials thought Morrison’s sinister secret state appointments were legitimate. Did anyone object? Resign jn protest? All showed a grave lack of respect for and understanding of democratic governance. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 15, 2022

The Sydney University academic also noted the accuracy of information in the book ‘Plagued’, penned by journalists [Simon Benson and Geoff Chambers], which blew the lid on Morrison’s secret appointments, was starting to come into doubt. She said the authors must have had some kind of inside source — either directly from the former PM or his staff — but that more questions needed to be answered.

“In that book, it was stated that it was the attorney-general [Christian Porter] who advised rather than the solicitor-general or anyone else.

“However, the accuracy of what was in that book is now beginning to be doubted, because it also alleged [the government] had worked out a way to avoid involving the governor-general, whereas now we’re being told [David Hurley] did actually appoint Scott Morrison to these ministries,” Twomey said.

While more details emerge about the astonishing revelation that Morrison quietly conferred extra ministerial powers to himself during his time as PM — in some cases without the knowledge of the actual minister of the last LNP government — some from his own party are calling for him to step down from politics altogether.

Karen Andrews, who served as Home Affairs minister toward the end of Morrison’s term, said she was never told by the PM or the secretary of her department of the arrangement.

“This undermines the integrity of government,” Andrews said on Tuesday.

“I think that Scott Morrison needs to resign, and he needs to leave parliament.”

Just had a chat with former home affairs minister Karen Andrews. She's had some choice words to say about her old boss, as she called for him to resign from parliament #auspol pic.twitter.com/KIRMA7rm9m — Matthew Doran (@MattDoran91) August 16, 2022

Speaking at a doorstop in Tasmania, Liberal Opposition leader Peter Dutton said commentators should find “cooler heads” on the subject until the solicitor-general had a chance to advise Albanese on the next steps. He said the new PM should reconsider personal attacks against Morrison and focus on leading the government.

“We haven’t seen the legal advice back from the solicitor-general, but former PM Morrison has made comment this morning to put into context,” Dutton said, noting he had texted Morrison about the secret ministerial swearings-in but not spoken with him.

“I think we’re better to wait for that legal advice before you make any decisions about what should occur next.”

Dutton went on to support Morrison’s defence on radio. When answering why the appointments were not transparent, the former PM said “none of us are [sic] perfect”. Morrison also claimed the emergency nature of the COVID-19 pandemic had moved him to quietly take on ministerial responsibilities for several portfolios.

“The Liberal party was describing this pandemic and leaders all over the world [sic] it was a war-like situation,” Dutton said.

“There was concern about what would happen — as [former] PM Morrison pointed out this morning, there was concern as to what would happen.”

Later on Tuesday, the former PM and federal member for Cook used a Facebook post of just over 1,200 words to outline why he felt the secret ministerial powers were necessary.

Morrison claimed in his essay that continuity of government and robust administrative arrangements were needed to “deal with the unexpected” realities of the pandemic. He argued it was necessary to implement “safeguards, redundancies and contingencies” in the event of a minister being out of action.

“The risk of ministers becoming incapacitated, sick, hospitalised, incapable of doing their work at a critical hour or even fatality was very real,” Morrison wrote.

“The Home Affairs minister was struck down with COVID-19 early in the pandemic and the UK PM was on a ventilator and facing the very real prospect of dying of COVID-19.

“The parliament was suspended from sitting for a time and cabinet and others meetings were unable to be held face to face, as occurred with businesses and the public more generally.”

Although Morrison characterised the stressful period of governing during the height of the pandemic as an uncertain time and “the nation’s biggest crisis outside of wartime”, not all his secret ministerial powers were acquired during the height of the pandemic. His explanation stopped short of revealing why the appointments needed to be secret (including from the actual ministers responsible) but he claimed his decision to do so was “prudent” and “responsible”.

“I also not [sic] wish ministers to be second-guessing themselves or for there to be the appearance of a right of appeal or any diminishing of their authority to exercise their responsibilities, as this was not the intention of putting these arrangements in place.

“I simply wanted them to get on with their job, which they did admirably and I am grateful for their service,” the former PM said.

“The crisis was a highly dynamic environment and it was important to plan ahead and take what precautions could lawfully be put in place to ensure I could act, as PM if needed.”

Morrison also confessed that because there was “a lot going on at the time” of the pandemic, he did not recall all the portfolios for which he sought added ministerial power. With respect to major portfolio responsibilities in Health and Finance, he said that in hindsight the arrangements were unnecessary and that until he consulted with DPM&C this week he did not recollect the arrangements had been put in place.

“I took the precaution of being given authority to administer various departments of state should the need arise due to incapacity of a minister or in the national interest,” Morrison said.

“This was done in relation to departments where ministers were vested with specific powers under their legislation that were not subject to oversight by cabinet, including significant financial authorities.”

“The crisis was a highly dynamic environment and it was important to plan ahead and take what precautions could lawfully be put in place to ensure I could act, as Prime Minister, if needed,” he added.

Tasmanian Liberal MP Bridget Archer told ABC news she wanted to see measures enacted to prevent any future PM repeat Morrison’s actions.

“On the face of it, it’s unacceptable, particularly around the lack of transparency involved with this,” Archer said.

“The public needs to have trust and confidence in their elected officials and it requires a level of transparency that I don’t think we have seen in regard to this matter.

“Both in relation to Mr Morrison and his conduct himself, but broadly around, what happens to stop this situation from occurring in the future? Which I think is an important consideration.”

Our democracy is precious. Our system relies on checks and balances, and the former government deliberately undermined those checks and balances. The Australian people deserve accountability and transparency, not secrecy. pic.twitter.com/fG8Y3Jcp3v — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 16, 2022

Professor Twomey said Albanese’s government should make a rule to ensure all ministerial appointments be publicly disclosed and included on the federal register of legislation. Another option was to create a new internal government rule but, she said, it was preferable the change should be enshrined in law.

“I think that more work needs to be done to actually make it clear to the public out there who the ministers are who are responsible for administrating particular Acts. At the moment you have portfolios that have a whole lot of ministers in them — look at Defence [for example],” she said, listing Labor’s four ministers Richard Marles, Matt Keogh, Pat Conroy, and Matt Thistlewaite.

“Which one of any of them would exercise particular powers? And the answer is: ‘We don’t know’, and that’s problematic because it’s actually not written anywhere.”

Meanwhile, the Greens are pushing to refer Morrison’s conduct to the parliamentary privileges committee. Senator David Shoebridge said the details added further urgency to the need for a proper independent federal ICAC to be instituted immediately.

Nationals MP and Morrison’s former deputy Barnaby Joyce, however, told The Australian that since Morrison’s secret power manoeuvre was not strictly illegal, he should not be forced to resign. He batted away criticism, suggesting integrity and transparency concerns of the former PM’s actions were not more important than cost-of-living pressures.

“Should it have happened in the form it did? No. Should it have happened at all? Probably not, in part,” Joyce said.

“Does it carry much weight at the supermarket checkout? Comes distant last to the price of groceries,” he said.

As the story is known so far, Morrison did not exercise any powers beyond overruling former resources minister Keith Pitt’s decision about a proposed petroleum exploration permit (PEP-11) between Manly and Newcastle.

“The use of the powers by a PM to exercise authority to administer departments has clearly caused concern. I regret this, but acted in good faith in a crisis,” Morrison said.

“I used such powers on one occasion only. I did not seek to interfere with ministers in the conduct of their portfolio as there were no circumstances that warranted their use, except in the case of the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, which I have explained,” citing his intervention in April last year to unilaterally exercise ministerial authority, as well as consider departmental advice before personally making a decision he then publicly announced.

“I believe I made the right decision in the national interest. This was the only matter I involved myself directly within this or any other department,” he said.