The five hats of Scott Morrison, the secret ministerial every-man

Former prime minister Scott Morrison taking on five other ministries was, well, different.

What makes the affair not merely odd and unusual but a serious concern for good governance is that it was done in secret.

There have been other occasions when prime ministers held multiple other portfolios — notably in the early days of the prime ministership of Gough Whitlam. For two weeks in December 1972 Whitlam and his deputy, Lance Barnard between them held 27 portfolios.

It is also not unusual for ministerial responsibilities to overlap. Since governments decided that having fewer but larger departments was better for public administration (a trend started by major administrative arrangements changes in 1987, with further consolidation since), most portfolios have had several ministers. Inevitably there are policy areas where more than one minister has a say, and sometimes they disagree. Departments figure out how to manage it.

An unusual aspect of the Morrison arrangement was that he took over whole portfolios while other ministers were still in their jobs. There was no attempt at a division of responsibilities. This could have led to administrative problems in the event minister Morrison and the other minister concerned took different decisions on the same matter.

Even so, public servants would have resolved those differences by referring the matter back to the ministers, and if ministers could not sort it, appealing to a higher authority.

The catch is, however, that in a situation whereby cabinet ministers disagree, the umpire is the prime minister. If, for example, Scott Morrison as health minister had taken an opposite decision to the other health minister, Greg Hunt, then the matter would have gone to Scott Morrison as prime minister to determine the outcome. Hopefully, his office had plenty of changes of hats prepared for such an eventuality.

In practice, no such differences arose. Even if they had, Greg Hunt would have known Scott Morrison could win any appeal, so would have given way.

It would have been peculiar verging on ridiculous, but this kind of situation can be managed if it is open and transparent. A minister in one capacity writing to themselves in another capacity is uncommon but not unprecedented.

What is puzzling, and a potentially serious threat to good governance, is that the prime minister took on the additional ministries secretly.

The portfolios, and the dates on which Scott Morrison was sworn in as minister, were:

Health, 14 March 2020;

Finance, 30 March 2020;

Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, 15 April 2021;

Home Affairs, 6 May 2021; and

Treasury, 6 May 2021.

With these last two portfolios, reports suggest neither the then ministers Karen Andrews and Josh Frydenberg, nor their departmental heads Mike Pezullo and Steven Kennedy, were told that Scott Morrison had become a second minister.

If Scott Morrison had taken a different or opposite decision to one from either Andrews or Frydenberg, it would have been disastrous for the public servants involved. Both decisions would have been legally binding. Whichever they chose to implement, public servants would have been acting either illegally — or at the very least in breach of the APS code of conduct — by not implementing the other.

The secrecy also raises questions about Scott Morrison’s motives. His rationale appears to be that during the pandemic the government needed a senior person, namely himself, waiting on the bench to make decisions in a portfolio.

Note that Australia does not have a presidential system of government. In many cases, legislation confers powers not on a government but on the specific minister in charge of a portfolio. Only the portfolio minister can exercise them — a prime minister can’t.

However, the argument that the government needed a backup minister is curious. Should a minister fall sick, a replacement minister (who might conceivably be the prime minister at the same time) can be sworn in within hours.

Nevertheless, while pandemic panic prevailed, the public could well have agreed that the prime minister taking on those ministerial roles was reasonable. Australian voters were never given a chance to form that view. The arrangement was kept secret.

This leads to a different and more sinister interpretation — that the former prime minister saw an opportunity to accrue more personal power and took it. One thing we know about a typical prime minister in Australia and elsewhere: they like power. The more the better.

Power is, however, limited by a system of checks and balances, including accountability to parliament and cabinet government. Putting in place a parallel set of ministerial powers without telling anyone undermines that system.

Scott Morrison told radio 2GB that he could not recall what portfolios he took over. This stretches credulity. Could anyone, no matter how busy or important, fail to remember being entrusted with ministerial responsibilities?

You’d think a person would remember being put in charge of any ministry, really, even a small one. But it’s worse. The ones he forgot about, Treasury and Home Affairs, are two of the most powerful departments in the Australian government.

Both the secrecy and the failure to recall suggest something more disturbing was behind the arrangement.

If Scott Morrison had won the election, the worrying possibility is that these parallel ministerial roles would have continued — further concentrating power in the person of the prime minister.

Because the arrangements were secret, ministerial accountability and oversight by the parliament would not have been possible.

Power without accountability: what every aspiring dictator wants.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in a 7.30 interview rightly criticised the secrecy. He erred, however, in criticising the public service and the governor-general for not speaking out (“I’m astonished the Prime Minister and Cabinet went along with it, that’s the department and I’m even more astonished that the Governor-General was party to it at the time).

Bernard Keane in Crikey expertly outlined the case for a governor-general to follow the advice of the prime minister.

As for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, we don’t know what they advised at the time. Perhaps they did raise objections. We will never know. By convention, a department does not give a new government copies of the policy advice it gave to a previous government. It is a sensible convention. Without it, policy briefings would be weaponised whenever a government changed.

Whether or not DPMC supported the move, like the G-G it had no choice but to implement the instructions it was given — including the instruction to keep it a secret. That is not politicisation of the public service. It is about acting properly. Provided Scott Morrison was acting within the law, the department was duty bound to help implement his policies.

If Morrison acted illegally, it would be a different story. Departments ought not to assist ministers in breaking the law. That is though not a likely scenario. Scott Morrison took on the extra ministries based on legal advice from then-attorney-general Christian Porter. Porter presumably asked his own department for legal advice before talking with Morrison.

Anthony Albanese has asked for his own legal advice on the former prime minister’s actions. That will arrive on Monday.

It will probably confirm that Scott Morrison acted legally — although there is precious little precedent on which to base any judgements on legality here, and likely any legal advice will be hedged with caveats.

Regardless of the advice, Morrison still has questions to answer on whether he acted properly, and especially about why he kept this secret.

