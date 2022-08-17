New technology could boost Australia’s plastics recycling

Envirotech company Samsara Eco has developed an enzyme that breaks down plastic, known as a polymer, into its original building blocks, or monomers, for reuse to manufacture new food-grade plastics and polyester.

Australia currently recycles 16% of its plastic waste, with less than 3% making it to market domestically. This falls far short of the stated national goal of “70% of plastic waste recycled by 2050.”

Samsara chief science officer Professor Colin Jackson said that by addressing shortcomings of traditional thermal plastic recycling, this technology could change the way we think about plastics. He argued the visible nature of plastics has led us to focus on the litter we can see instead of the carbon emissions they embody.

“Plastic has been demonised a little bit, because of visible litter, and my personal feeling is, it shouldn’t be.

“If you know that piece of plastic hasn’t come from fossil fuel, won’t degrade, what you’re doing is a relatively benign thing,” Jackson told The Mandarin.

Samsara’s technology is made viable by its potential to fill gaps in the current recycling system.

Mechanical recycling, the main form of plastics recycling in Australia, works by using heat to melt and process plastics into new products. Due to a lack of mechanical recycling facilities, Australia has historically exported much of its plastic waste.

“Part of the beauty of it is there’s no overlap with existing schemes,” Jackson said.

“It allows us to deal with things that are coloured or multi-layered, or not a form that it [mechanical recycling] accepts.”

Yesterday, the federal and Victorian governments announced a joint initiative to inject $2 million into circular economy projects like Samsara’s as part of the Australian government’s Recycling Modernisation Fund.

Victorian minister for the environment and climate action Lily D’Ambrosio said the additional funding will support businesses and local councils to install new technology or upgrade their existing recycling facilities.

“We are delivering the biggest transformation and reform of Victoria’s waste and recycling sector ever, diverting 80% of waste from landfill by 2030 and creating jobs for Victorians,” she said.

This will join other new circular economy initiatives in Victoria, including a new container deposit scheme due to commence in 2023.

In Jackson’s view, technology such as Samsara’s will join container deposit schemes as a central part of the circular waste-management strategy. The company is a spin-off group that was hatched at the Australian National University.

While other technological solutions to plastic waste like biopolymers have been floated, they remain commercially unviable. Professor Jackson believes biopolymers are the solution to the wrong problem.

“The issue with biopolymer is that it isn’t circular. Clearing land for agriculture, use of fertiliser, water and so on, has a cost,” he said.

“There’s more plastic out there than we could ever recycle — it has comparatively no carbon cost.”

With the technology developed, and support from Woolworths Group, ANU, and CSIRO’s deep tech venture fund Main Sequence, Samsara will develop a 100-tonne capacity proof of concept plant, before moving to open its first commercial plant in Australia.

The technology is expected to become commercially competitive when the company develops the economies of scale required to run a profitable waste-management facility.

They intend to work with local waste-management facilities to expand to a national level and internationally.

“We’re already designing the factory. We’re confident it will be competitive to virgin plastic,” Jackson said.