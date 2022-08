Expert forecasts public sector comms renaissance post-COVID

The CEO of a Canberra-based government communications consultancy says internal and external government information campaigns have never been more important as society bounces back from the pandemic experience.

According to David Pembroke, professional government communications streams are on the up – and the need for official information to be credible, effective and gain maximum exposure has never been greater.

Pembroke told The Mandarin the Australian community was hungry for dispassionate but authoritative information to combat political spin and misinformation, and not just in terms of public health messaging. There is also a growing need for better government information across myriad sectors impacting the work of the ATO, Social Services, SMEs, employers and tourism as the nation shifts gears to post-pandemic recovery, he said.