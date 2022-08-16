Top plant official shares career in science

During National Science Week, chief plant protection officer for Australia Gabrielle Vivian-Smith has taken to social media to discuss her science career.

In a video on LinkedIn, Vivian-Smith spoke about how she collaborates across jurisdictions to protect Australia’s plants from disease.

“I work with a whole bunch of interesting biosecurity specialists from plant pathologists to entomologists, all kinds of different specialised experts.

“I also work with other states and territories, their chief plant health managers and representatives from plant industry bodies,” the chief plant protection officer said.

Vivian-Smith also mentioned the work she does across the globe with other national plant protection organisations.

“We work on plant health standards, we work on implementing things that improve global plant health,” the public servant said.

“Australia has a really excellent biosecurity system and it also has a really enviable plant health status. So we’ve got something very precious.”

Vivian-Smith’s comments echo those made by officials during a senate committee hearing into Australia’s biosecurity measures, with Australia’s biosecurity system described as enviable by CSIRO executive director of future industries Kirsten Rose.

National Science Week began on August 13 and runs until August 21.

Science-based events are running throughout the country to celebrate science and technology.

Ahead of the week, industry and science minister Ed Husic said he is committed to encouraging more women in STEM in parliament, as reported in The Mandarin.

For this Science Week,the government has supported 35 projects totalling $500,000.

