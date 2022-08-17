DTA to create new data centre panel

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has released a request for tender for a new data centre panel to launch in 2023.

The new panel will be similar to the existing data centre facilities supplies panel, with the inclusion of a new category for prefabricated data centres.

The federal government’s wider cybersecurity strategy includes plans to “make public and private data more secure” through developing skills, infrastructure, and best practice guidelines.

A paper released by the Australian Signals Directorate and the Department of Home Affairs in November 2020 identified threats and activities from a “sophisticated state-based actor” as an ongoing risk to government data security.

While direct attacks on the government’s information security infrastructure have proven so far ineffective, documents released under FOI laws show the federal government had 28 reportable breaches in the last reporting period. Most of these were reportedly the result of “spear phishing” attacks, where individual users are targeted to gain access to a secure network.

Private sector data breaches are also on the rise, with health service providers, finance, legal, accounting and management and personal services reporting the highest number of breaches.

A report from the Lowy Institute earlier this year highlighted the security challenges created by the abundance of data collected by governments and the private sector.

Author Miah Hammond-Errey said the implications of data collection were “underappreciated” in public policy conversations.

“Identifying and protecting the uses of critical data should be a national security priority for government on par with safeguarding critical digital infrastructure,” she said.

“The task now is to mitigate the most serious national security threats, ensure that growth and innovation of technologies reflect our values and culture.”

More information about DTA’s new data centre panel is available on Aus Tender. Applications close 19 September, 2022.

